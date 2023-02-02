Samantha Ruth Prabhu jumps on trampoline wearing yellow gown in BTS video from photoshoot, fans say 'she is fire'. Watch

Samantha Rukh Prabhu recently posed for a photoshoot by celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. The actor looked pretty in a flowy yellow gown and jumped up in the air to get the perfect shot. Dabboo has now shared a behind-the-scenes video from Samantha's photoshoot, which shows her jumping again and again on a trampoline with a white background behind her. He also added the Dil To Pagal Hai song Le Gayi Le Gayi to the Instgaram Reels. Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu apologises to Vijay Deverakond fans, says she will soon resume shoot of their Telugu film Kushi

The actor's fans loved the video, which showed her flashing a big smile as she jumped during the photoshoot. A fan wrote, “Sach me dil le gayi (she actually took my heart away).” Another joked, “Udata Samantha (flying Samantha).” One more fan commented, “She is beautiful.” A fan also wrote, “She is fire,” while another commented, “Expecting more fire." Another one wrote, “She is the prettiest."

Samantha was last seen in Yashoda, which was released in November last year. She played the titular role in the action thriller. She recently resumed the shooting of Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda, and is currently gearing up for the release of Shaakuntalam. She plays Shakuntala in the historical drama, which is lined up for release on February 17.

Samantha recently bagged a coveted project and even got a shout out from Priyanka Chopra. She joined the cast of Prime Video’s Indian original series within the Citadel franchise alongside Varun Dhawan, the streaming platform confirmed on Wednesday. The show marks Samantha's second outing with the streamer and showrunner duo Raj & DK, who directed her in the second season of their hit spy thriller series The Family Man.

Priyanka Chopra plays the lead in the original show, set to release this year. Giving her a shoutout on her Instagram Stories, Taking to Instagram Story, Priyanka re-shared the news along with a caption, "So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with you all."

Last year, Samantha revealed she was dealing with an autoimmune condition, Myositis. She returned to work after a short break and was working on her fitness regime through out the time.

