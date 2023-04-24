Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares her monochrome pic from when she was 16. See post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of herself. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Samantha posted her throwback photo. In the monochrome candid picture, Samantha sat on a couch looking into the distance. (Also Read | Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s accent at Citadel's London premiere draws mixed response on social media) Samantha Ruth Prabhu has shared her monochrome throwback photo from when she was 16.

In the photo, Samantha wore a printed short dress under a white shrug. She sat with her head resting on one of her hands in the picture. Samantha captioned the post, "16-year-old me (hand heart emoji)."

Earlier in the day, Samantha re-shared a post on her Instagram Stories that read, "If you're funny, you're automatically 75% more attractive. Beauty fades but sarcasm, that s*** is forever." She posted with the words "so true". Later she posted a selfie in which she wore an eye mask. Samantha added, "Keeping the beauty too."

Recently, Samantha attended the grand premiere of the upcoming action thriller series Citadel along with Varun. The duo twinned in black outfits. They also posed with the director duo Raj and DK. Varun and Samantha will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the series.

As quoted by news agency PTI, Samantha said about Citadel, “I am privileged to work with Raj and DK again, they are (at) the top of their game, they gave me such an amazing character with Raji (in The Family Man 2). With Citadel we are pushing the boundaries even further, with action, with emotions, it is quite a package.”

She had also added, "It is like working with family, there is equal amount of fun and challenge. Physically, the show is very intense, there is a lot of action in Citadel and we recently shot something and we are very happy and proud to show it to the world, I am really looking forward to that."

Samantha was last seen in Gunasekhar's Shaakuntalam, based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright.

Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata. Dev Mohan has been paired opposite Samantha. The film hit the theatres on April 14 in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Samantha will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda.

