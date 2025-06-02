'PBKS vs RCB match result will be heartbreaking': SS Rajamouli feels both Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli deserve IPL trophy

As the IPL 2025 final between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore draws near, excitement is at an all-time high. With Punjab Kings, led by Shreyas Iyer, clinching victory against Mumbai Indians, fans are now bracing for a thrilling showdown against RCB. Among those torn between the two teams is filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who expressed his dilemma over choosing sides, praising both Shreyas and Virat for their performance. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli salutes the Indian Armed Forces; urges people not to shoot footage: ‘You might be helping the enemy’) SS Rajamouli says both Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli deserves IPL 2025 trophy.

SS Rajamouli says both Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli deserve the IPL 2025 trophy

On Monday, Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a picture of Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli shaking hands on the cricket ground, wearing their respective jerseys. He penned a heartfelt note acknowledging Shreyas' contributions not only to PBKS but also to his previous teams, writing, "Iyer guiding Bumrah’s and Boult’s yorkers to the third man boundary… Exquisite… This man leads Delhi to a final… and is dropped… Leads Kolkata to a trophy… dropped… Leads a young Punjab to the finals after 11 years. He deserves this year’s trophy too…"

The filmmaker went on to express his admiration for Kohli and the emotional weight of the upcoming match, adding, "On the other hand, it is Kohli… who is performing year on year… compiling thousands of runs. The final frontier for him… He deserves it too. Whatever the result… it’s going to be a heartbreak… 😢"

While some fans echoed Rajamouli's sentiments, others passionately shared their reasons for supporting either Shreyas or Kohli. RCB had earlier defeated PBKS in Qualifier 1. The much-anticipated IPL 2025 final is set to take place on June 3 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

About SS Rajamouli's upcoming project

Rajamouli is currently working on his highly anticipated film SSMB 29, which stars Mahesh Babu in the lead, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. The film marks Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after a long hiatus, and fans are eagerly awaiting her comeback. The action-adventure film, which is reportedly inspired by Indiana Jones, is currently in production.