The Raja Saab box office collection day 1 (updated live): Prabhas snatches Dhurandhar's crown, film earns ₹15 crore

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas started 2026 in a blockbuster fashion at the box office with his horror comedy, The Raja Saab. The film, which was panned by a section of the audience, still managed to click with the Telugu star’s immense fan base, setting it up for a massive opening day. The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas plays the lead role in Maruthi's horror comedy.

The Raja Saab box office update The Raja Saab has been projected to have the weakest opening for any Prabhas film post-pandemic. That is expected given the advance bookings opened late, and the film is not a mass actioner, which usually take huge starts on opening days. Yet, The Raja Saab is set to have the biggest opening for any Indian film in the last two years. According to Sacnilk, by 4 PM on Friday, the film had earned ₹15.34 crore net in India. This is impressive because the film managed to out-earn Dhurandhar with its morning shows.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had been the number one film at the Indian box office since its release five weeks ago. The Raja Saab finally snatched its crown, surpassing Dhurandhar’s Thursday haul of ₹4.25 crore with ease by 9 AM.

The Raja Saab’s record start The Raja Saab’s opening is lower than Prabhas’ previous releases like Salaar ( ₹90 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹95 crore). Even Adipurush opened at ₹86 crore before it crash-landed badly. By that metric, Prabhas has reason to be disappointed. However, despite the relatively ‘slow’ start, The Raja Saab is set to surpass the opening day hauls of recent blockbusters like Jawan ( ₹64 crore), Animal ( ₹63 crore), Leo ( ₹64.80 crore), and Dhurandhar ( ₹30 crore). How it fares after the opening day remains to be seen.