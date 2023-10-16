News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding party: Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi in attendance, Ram Charan gives it a miss

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 16, 2023 06:08 PM IST

Ahead of the wedding on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy, the celebrations leading to the D-Day have begun for Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are all set to tie the knot on November 1. However, before their dream wedding in Tuscany, Italy, the couple will be hosting a number of pre-wedding festivities. A party was held at Allu Sirish's home, with everyone from Allu Arjun to Chiranjeevi attending. (Also Read: Take a tour of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding venue in Tuscany with tariff as high as 1 lakh per night)

Allu Sirish posts pictures from Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's pre-wedding party
Varun and Lavanya's pre-wedding party

With their wedding still over 15 days away, the pre-wedding festivities have already started for Varun and Lavanya. As per pictures posted by Allu Sirish on X (formerly Twitter), the couple's loved ones from family and friends congregated at his place to celebrate the imminent occasion.

In the pictures, the familiar faces that can be spotted include Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Nithiin, Sneha Reddy, Allu Sirish, Panja Vasihnav Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, Nithiin's wife Shalini, Ritu Varma, Upasana, and Niharika Konidela among others. However, Ram Charan could not be spotted in the pictures.

They're all dressed to the hilt, with Allu Arjun sporting a spotlessly white shirt with black trousers and shoes. Varun chose a printed shirt and black trousers and shoes for the occasion. Lavanya looked radiant in a golden gown and matching earrings. Chiranjeevi chose a rather casual look with a beige kurta. The couple can be seen cutting a cake with the family members and friends cheering on around them.

Varun and Lavanya's wedding

The actors got engaged on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad. As per a report by Hyderabad Times, Lavanya and Varun's wedding will take place on November 1 in Tuscany, Italy. "The wedding will take place at a picturesque villa in Italy. While the wedding will be a traditional Telugu affair, they’re finalising details for the pre-wedding ceremonies, which will have rituals that reflect Lavanya’s UP roots," a source close to the development was quoted as saying.

Varun Tej will soon make his Bollywood debut with the bilingual action flick Operation Valentine. He will also be seen in a film called Matka. Meanwhile, his to-be wife Lavanya will be next seen in the Tamil film Thanal.

