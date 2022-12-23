Veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies: Chiranjeevi pens note, Ram Charan offers condolences

Well-known Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana died on Friday morning at his residence in Hyderabad. He was suffering from old-age related illness. He was 87. Sathyanarayana is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons. Having starred in over 750 films in a career spanning over five decades, Sathyanarayan played a variety of characters. He was popular as a hero, villain as well as a character artist. Also read: Chiranjeevi visits veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana’s home to celebrate his birthday, shares pics

Several film celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences on death of the veteran actor. Ram Charan tweeted: “ Deeply saddened to hear the demise of Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu.. His contribution to our film industry will be remembered forever! May his soul rest in peace (sic).”

Filmmaker Anil Ravipudi tweeted: “Saddened to hear about the passing away of legendary actor Kaikala Satyanarayana garu. He was one of the rarest acting personalities who can breathe life into any character. May his family find peace & strength in this hour of grief! Om shanti (sic).”

Rest in peace

Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma

Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/SBhoGATr0y — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2022

Chiranjeevi shared a note in Telugu and wrote: “ Rest in peace Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma. Sri Kaikala Satyanarayana garu (sic).” He had visited his home in July to wish him on his birthday. He also attended a cake-cutting ceremony. Sharing pictures from the day, he had written on Twitter, “It was sheer happiness visiting our Navarasa Natana Sarvabhouma Kaikala Satyanarayana garu and recalling some great moments down memory lane!! Here’s wishing him a very Happy Birthday. May the Almighty grant Kaikala Satyanarayana garu good health and joyous time with family and friends for many many years to come."

Sathyanarayana played all kinds of roles and was part of modern as well mythological films. Some of his best films are Pandava Vanavasam, Sri Krishnavataram, Nirdoshi, Bhale Rangadu, Sampoorna Ramayanam and Raitu Bidda.

He has also produced one Telugu film and has also played veteran star NTR’s dupe in several films.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON