Vishwak Sen uses Labubu doll as his G Wagon's dishti bomma; fans think it's hilarious. Watch

The world might be fawning over Labubu dolls, showing them off on social media and hanging them on designer bags, but Vishwak Sen has other plans. A paparazzo caught the actor out and about in Hyderabad, but what drew everyone’s attention was Vishwak using his Labubu as his G Wagon’s dishti bomma (doll to ward off evil). Fans couldn’t stop laughing about it. Vishwak Sen hung a Labubu on his G Wagon like a dishti bomma to ward off evil eyes. (Instagram: Artistrybuzz)

Vishwak Sen’s dishti bomma Labubu

A paparazzo posted a video on Instagram of Vishwak spotted driving his G Wagon in Hyderabad. Hanging from the car was a Labubu, not inside from a rearview mirror, but behind the car in a spot where people hang amulets or dolls to ward off evil. These China-made monster dolls might cost around $27.99 to $959.90 ( ₹2398.11 to ₹82,241.74), depending on the size, but to the actor, they seem nothing more than an odd car accessory.

One fan commented, “VishwakSen proved it that money can buy and money can make a labubu doll into Dishti Bomma.” Another joked that this was the ‘right’ way to use the doll, and a fan wrote, “G wagon paruvu matter edhe (It’s a matter of respect for the G Wagon).” One person even joked, “Labubu (cross emoji) buri nazar waale tera muh kaala (tick emoji).” Another wrote that they would’ve ‘done the same’ if they had found a Labubu.

Numerous Indian celebrities, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari Wagh, Pashmina Roshan, and Twinkle Khanna, have embraced the Labubu toy, which has recently regained popularity. The toy gained widespread attention first in April 2024 after K-pop group BLACKPINK member Lisa was spotted with a Labubu keychain on her bag.

Recent work

In 2024, Vishwak was seen in Gaami, Gangs of Godavari and Mechanic Rocky. In 2025, he starred in Laila. While Gaami got critical acclaim and Laila was criticised for vulgarity, all his films struggled to find footing at the box office. He will soon reprise his role as Vivek for Tharun Bhascker’s sequel to Ee Nagaraniki Emaindhi, titled ENE Repeat.