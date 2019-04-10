Thalapathy 63: Makers erect football stadium set at a cost of Rs 6 crore

Actor Vijay, last seen playing a corporate in AR Murugadoss’s Sarkar, is all set to essay the role of a football coach in Thalapathy63 with director Atlee. The makers have erected a football set worth Rs 6 crore to shoot crucial portion of the film in Chennai’s EVP Studios.

The film is being produced by AGS Entertainment. Nayanthara plays the leading lady in the film.

“A massive football set on a budget of Rs 6 crore has been built in EVP Studios. The makers could have shot the film in a real football stadium but it’d apparently cost them around Rs 18 crore. Also, since they have to shoot for 50 days non-stop, getting permission for such a long period of time would be a major concern,” a source from the unit told Hindustan Times.

Vijay reportedly plays a character called Michael in the film and is said to have been trained by a special trainer for the role. Some reports suggest Vijay plays the coach of a women’s team in the film which also stars Kathir, Yogi Babu and Vivek in crucial roles.

The film has music by AR Rahman, who had recently confirmed in an interview that he hasn’t worked on this film’s genre in south India.

“I have done this genre in Hollywood but this would be the first time in south India. Atlee is a fan of my films like Lagaan and Pele. He’s heard these soundtracks and he is musically very passionate. I enjoy working with such director who gets involved in music composing,” Rahman said in an interview to an entertainment portal.

