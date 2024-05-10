Accidental Office reunion: Jim John Krasinski, Dwight Rainn Wilson have impromptu meet-up
The Office co-stars John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson recently met up at a studio, and it was all things nostalgic.
It was a happy coincidence when actors John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson met up at a studio, giving all the fans of popular sitcom The Office major nostalgia. Ever since the picture from the meeting surfaced in the virtual world, it has been trending. (Also read: Interview | John Krasinski opens up on Jack Ryan season 3 and why he'll always be 'Jim from The Office')
John and Rainn played frenemies Jim Halpert and Dwight Schrute, respectively, for all the nine seasons of the beloved sitcom.
The impromptu meetup
On May 9, Rainn shared a photo with John on his Instagram handle after the two reunited backstage at CBS Mornings.
In the caption, Rainn, 58, shared that he was there while promoting his new podcast Soul Bloom, and John was also on the show to promote his upcoming film, IF.
"Look who I ran into behind the scenes at @cbsmornings - @johnkrasinski is promoting @ifmovie and YOU MUST GO AND SEE IT NEXT WEEK!!!!" Rainn wrote with the picture, adding, “Was amazing to see my incredibly talented, big-hearted brother from another (Scranton) life! (multiple heart emojis)."
John also shared the happy picture on his own Instagram, writing, “Soooo… I think I found my IF”, in reference to his upcoming movie.
When it comes to The Office, the acclaimed comedy series, which aired between 2005 and 2013, followed the daily lives of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company employees at their Scranton, Pennsylvania branch.
Besides John and Rainn, the show also starred Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, B.J. Novak, Ed Helms, Craig Robinson, Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Angela Kinsey, Phyllis Smith, Brian Baumgartner, Oscar Nuñez, Leslie David Baker, Paul Lieberstein, Melora Hardin, and Ellie Kemper.
And some more reunions
Apart from his meeting with Rainn, John has also worked with his The Office co-star Steve in IF. Steve voices Blue, one of the main imaginary friends in the film. (Read: The Office stars John Krasinski, Steve Carell are a house on fire as they reunite for new movie IF. Watch)
“We actually worked together on this little thing a long time ago,” John said in a behind-the-scenes video taken while the two worked on the film.
About working with Steve, John shared that he was super pumped up about it, saying, it’s “The Office reunion we've all been waiting for”.
