‘Agli chutti Kashmir mein’: Karan Veer Mehra breaks silence after huge backlash for poem on Pahalgam terror attack

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra shared a video reciting a poem to express his anger over the Pahalgam terror attack. It was met with heavy backlash and called tone-deaf. Now the actor has responded to the criticism and said that the poem was meant to ‘break the chain of hate’. (Also read: Elvish Yadav trolls Karan Veer Mehra for his poetry video for Pahalgam: ‘Pakistan se vote aaye the kya?’) Karan Veer Mehra reacted on the criticism for his video on the Pahalgam terror attack.

What Karan Veer Mehra said

On Sunday, Karan took to his Instagram Stories to post a long note on the controversy. He began, “An eye for an eye will NOT leave the whole world blind, the last person will still have one eye, & we all know who that last person might be. But the real question is, would YOU rather break the chain of hate and make the world a better place? That’s exactly what my poem meant.”

Karan via Instagram Stories.

‘May the perpetrators face the strongest punishment’

The note further read, "My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the Pahalgam attack. May the perpetrators face the strongest punishment they deserve. We are not scared. We are not afraid." Lastly, he added, “Quote Suniel Shetty sir “Agli chutti Kashmir mein (Next holiday will be in Pahalgam).""

Karan was directly quoting a statement given by actor Suniel Shetty on the Pahalgam terror attack. Speaking with the media at the sidelines of the Lata Deenanath Mageshkar Award 2025 ceremony, the actor said, “Humein nagrik ki taraf se ek hi karna hai, humein yeh decide karna hah ki aaj se agli chutti jo humaari hogi, woh Kashmir mein hi hogi aur kahi nahi hogi. Unko yeh dikhana hai ki humein darr nahi hai, aur vakayi mein darr hai nahi (As a citizen, we have to do one thing. We have to decide that our next holiday will be in Kashmir and nowhere else. We have to show them that we are not scared and actually there is no fear).”

In his previous post, Karan shared a video reciting a poem about how the terrorists have divided the nation on the basis of religion and how humanity has been lost. The video sparked criticism as many were disappointed in the actor for making a dramatic video in a time of grief.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured. Several Bollywood celebrities have condemned the act of violence and expressed their condolences.