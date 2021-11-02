Home / Entertainment / Tv / Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's romantic shoot gets photobombed by Kapil Sharma, watch
Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be seen in the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors recently posed for the paparazzi outside the show's sets while host Kapil Sharma photobombed the moment. 
Kapil Sharma crashes Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's shoot.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 06:15 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Kapil Sharma was spotted photobombing Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's ‘romantic’ shoot with the paparazzi outside the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor-duo shot their episode for the comedy show on Tuesday. 

Katrina opted for a tie-dye lehenga while Akshay wore an all-white outfit. In a video shared by a paparazzo account, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif stood arm-in-arm, posing for the camera. Akshay then pulled Katrina towards him while she fell in his arms, like a moment from a romantic song. 

At first, Kapil watched the duo pose for the cameras from afar. Akshay and Katrina then asked him to join in. The trio then planned the hilarious shoot as Kapil stood on a couple of couches placed outside while Akshay and Katrina recreated their pose. 

Earlier in the day, Akshay shared a picture with Katrina from the sets of the comedy show. In the picture, Katrina held a bucket of popcorn while Akshay was in splits. He shared the picture with the caption, “This frame aptly describes how my shooting experience with @katrinakaif is always. Had more of it today on The Kapil Sharma Show, telecasting on 7th Nov and don’t forget to catch our film #Sooryavanshi in theatres from 5th Nov. @tksshowofficial @itsrohitshetty.” Katrina replied, “U laughing - (staring) me eating.” 

Akshay and Katrina have been making the rounds of reality shows to promote their upcoming film Sooyavanshi. Besides The Kapil Sharma Show, the duo will also appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. A new promo from the show has been shared in which Katrina and KBC 13 host Amitabh Bachchan exchange lines from the film Agneepath. Katrina not only impressed Amitabh with her acting but he also joked that she would steal his work. 

Sooryavanshi is set to release on November 5. It is the first big-budget Bollywood film to release since theatres reopened in Mumbai.

 

