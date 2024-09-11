Amitabh Bachchan reacts as KBC 16 contestant asks if he visited girls' colleges like LSR: 'Wo zamana jawani ka tha'

Sony Entertainment Television dropped a new Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo featuring host and veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan as he spoke about his college days. Did you know Amitabh is a science graduate from Delhi University's Kirori Mal College? The actor, who graduated in 1962, was asked by a KBC 16 contestant if he visited DU's south campus during his college days in Delhi. Also read: Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he secured 42% in BSc degree Amitabh Bachchan studied at Delhi University south campus' Kirori Mal College. (File Photo/PTI)(PTI)

‘Uske bare mein aapko kya bataye’

She asked Amitabh, "Aap beech beech mein south campus bhi aate the kya? LSR, Gargi, Kamala Nehru ke aas paas (Did you visit south campus colleges like Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Kamala Nehru College and others?" Amitabh studied at north campus's Kirori Mal College. LSR is also actually at the north campus.

The actor looked amused, and went on to say, "Dekhiye devi ji ki kya hai ki ab hum shadi-shuda ho gaye hai, aur nati-pota bhi ho gaye hai. Ab woh zamana jo tha wo jawani ka zamana tha, hai na? Uske bare mein aapko kya bataye? Abhi batane se humari poori pole khul jayegi. Aur yeh sarwajanik karyakaram hai, log thoda sa phir sochenge 'Acha aisa tha woh?' Humara impression kharab ho jayega (I am now married and have grandkids too. Those were the days of my youth, if I share all this now, my image will suffer as this is a family show. People will pass comments about me)."

Watch the new KBC 16 promo:

What Amitabh said earlier about his alma mater

Last year, Amitabh had shared his college memories and experiences during an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. He did so after watching an introductory video for a KBC 15 contestant that featured Kirori Mal College, where he too had completed his education.

Reacting to it, Amitabh said, “There were so many good things in the video. One of them was that I studied in this college… that hostel room is lovely, isn’t it? It’s in a corner. You can see the wall from that room. We used to jump that wall to watch movies.”

He continued, talking about how he felt he was a failure there, “Seriously, let me tell you that all the years I spent there proved to be a waste. I didn’t achieve anything. I just lost.”

Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan, among others.