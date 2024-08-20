KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls when he secured 42% in BSc degree, says ‘Bohot badi galti ho gayi’

Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing candid personal anecdotes during his media interactions and public appearances. The veteran actor recently spoke about his graduation marks in a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. He recalled how he scored poor marks in BSc and was unable to understand Science during graduation. (Also read: Amitabh responds to people asking why he works even at 81: ‘Got a problem?’) Amitabh Bachchan recalled when he secured 42% in BSc as he struggled with Science.

Amitabh Bachchan on his struggle with BSc degree

Amitabh, in a new promo of KBC 16, can be seen saying, “BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kardiye. 10 saal main humne seekha tha science main scope hai woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya. Pehli baar jab gaye toh fail hogaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye (I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it. I had always heard that there is scope in science. In just 45 minutes it changed everything. First time I failed. Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent).” KBC 16 premieres on Sony TV and Sony Liv app.

Amitabh Bachchan's acting career

Amitabh made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani. He later featured in films like Anand, Guddi, Reshma Aur Shera and Bomaby to Goa. However, he shot to fame with Zanjeer, Deewar, Sholay, Amar Akbar Anthony and Don. He later did character roles in movies like Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Black, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Piku and Brahmastra. He was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He was praised for his portrayal of the immortal warrior Ashwatthama in the Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer action-thriller.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming project

Amitabh will make his Tamil debut with Rajinikanth starrer Vettaiyan. The movie is scheduled to release on October 10.