Amitabh Bachchan recalls taking his parents to restaurant for 1st time with his earnings: ‘Log kaise humko dekhenge…’

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has returned to host the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which premiered on August 12. Opening the show, Big B shared how the team was initially nervous before the launch of the very first season, as it relied solely on questions and had no song or dance to draw viewers in. Amitabh Bachchan kicks off Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 in style.

During the episode, he also fondly recounted a personal milestone — taking his parents out to a restaurant for the very first time, paid for with his own earnings.

In the season’s first episode, Vijay from Delhi appeared on the hot seat with his mother. He shared that his father was a daily wage worker and revealed he was on the show to give his parents a better life and a bigger house, as they had been living in a one-bedroom flat for a long time. While speaking to Vijay, Big B asked him to share a moment when he felt he had made his parents proud.

Vijay recalled that in 2024, on his parents’ wedding anniversary, he took them out for dinner at a restaurant for the first time and insisted they not look at the prices but order whatever they wished to eat. Hearing this, Amitabh Bachchan shared an anecdote about his first time taking his own parents to a fine-dining restaurant in Delhi with his earnings.

He said, "Ye joh shaks aap ke saamne baitha hai uska bhi aisa he ek din tha jab usne pehli baar restaurant mein khana khaya tha. Moti Mahal ek bahot badhiya restaurant hai Delhi ka, aur main apni zindagi mein pehli baar wahan gaya. Aur woh bhi kab college sab paar kar chuke the. Aur maata pita ke saath gaye the, woh avsar main abhi tak nahi bhoola hum jis tarah aap nahi bhule hai (This man sitting before you also had a day like that when he ate at a restaurant for the very first time. Moti Mahal is a very fine restaurant in Delhi, and I went there for the first time in my life — and that too after I had finished college. I had gone with my parents, and I still haven’t forgotten that occasion, just as you haven’t forgotten yours)."

He added, "Thodi si kamayi hogayi thi, toh le gaya unko wahan. Bada darr laga tha, ye bada restaurant hai yahan bade log jaate hain, hum log nahi jaa paayenge. Agar jaayenge toh log kaise humko dekhenge, kya hoga, kapde humare kaise honge? kaun kya kahega, ye sab mann mein chalta hai, toh hum aapki awastha ko samajh sakte hain (I had earned a little money, so I took them there. I was really nervous, you know, it’s a big restaurant where important people go, and we wouldn’t be able to go. If we went, how would people look at us, what would happen, how would our clothes be? What would people say? All these thoughts go through your mind, so I can understand your situation)."

Meanwhile, Col Sofiya, Wing Commander Vyomika, and Commander Prerna will be joining Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 17 to celebrate Independence Day on Friday, August 15. The show is also available to watch on SonyLIV, with new episodes airing every Monday to Friday.