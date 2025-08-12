KBC 17: Amitabh Bachchan’s show gets new twists on completing 25 years – Everything you need to know

With Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 17 completing 25 years, the quiz show gets a slight revamp. The first episode of the TV show was released last night i.e. on Monday, August 11 at 9 pm. The debut episode brings in some new twists. Here's what it includes... Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of KBC 17.

KBC 17's way to the hot seat gets a twist

KBC 17 contestants who wish to grab the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan have another round added before they can face the megastar. The quiz show retains the concept of 'Fastest Finger First,' but there's a twist. While the previous seasons saw 'Fastest Finger First' contestant get to the hot seat immediately, this time around, two participants are chosen in the round. These contestants have to compete with one another and against time. This is the new concept of KBC 17 - Jaldi Five.

What is Jaldi Five?

Jaldi Five is where the chosen two participants have to compete with one another and give the correct answer to five questions. The first person to give the correct answer for the fifth question gets on the hot seat and begins the quiz.

KBC 17's new lifeline

KBC 17 has also introduced a new lifeline. The same is yet to be revealed in its full potential. The lifeline is called Sanket Suchak. Whether this lifeline is similar to Expert Opinion or is something completely new, will be discovered as new episodes from the quiz show release.

The first episode of the show is out and the first participant took home ₹25 lakh. Manavpreet Singh played the game but quit at the question for Rs.50 lakh, since he was unsure about the answer. The question and answer was:

Q. In 2025, Vishwanath Karthikey became the youngest Indian to achieve which milestone?

A. Climb the Seven Summits.

KBC 17 commenced on Monday, August 11, 2025. The quiz show can now be streamed every Monday to Friday at 9 pm using your OTTplay Premium subscription.