Anita Hassanandani shares pics with two-month-old Aaravv, reveals her version of spa

TV actor Anita Hassanandani has posted pictures of her newborn son, Aaravv and revealed how her concept of a spa is now different from the usual one.

Posting pictures with Aaravv, Anita wrote on her Instagram Stories, "My kinddaa spa day @aaravvreddy." It was a collage of pictures that show Aarav's feet on Anita's face. Anita seems to hint that she is getting a face massage with his little feet.

A screenshot of Anita's post

Aaravv completed two months on Friday and father Rohit Reddy posted an adorable video which showed him kissing the baby. "60days already! How fast do they grow!!!!! Can’t wait for us to hit the gym, bro," Rohit captioned it. The post received much love from many, including Karanvir Bohra who wrote, "Aise hi waqt bhagta jayega (time will fly).... Make the most." Bandgi Kalra also commented, "Gym hahahah."





Anita also shared a pic with her son and wrote: "Happy 2months to my lifeline." Many of her industry friends reacted to the post. Singer Aditya Narayan, actors Surbhi Jyoti and Aditi Bhatia dropped heart emojis while Jankee Parekh wrote, ""Happy birthday Cutiepie." Many of Anita's fans showered the post with love, many emojis and one of them wrote, "Such a cute baby." She also posted a few pics on Instagram Stories and one of them showed her and Aaravv, with a few balloons.





Since Aaraav's birth, the couple have been sharing his pictures and videos regularly. They even have an Instagram page for him.

Talking about how Rohit has been a hands-on dad to their son, Anita had said in a post: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities. Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."

