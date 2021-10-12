Ankita Lokhande dials up the romance with boyfriend Vicky Jain, don't miss the exotic background. See pic

Ankita Lokhande showered love on her boyfriend Vicky Jain in a new Instagram post. Ankita wore a nude dress as she held Vicky's hand in the picture. She captioned it, “Yeh Waada Raha,” (This Promise stays). Ankita's friend, actor Amruta Khanvilkar also reacted to the pictures with a heart emoji.

Ankita has been dating Vicky, who is a businessman, for three years now and she has also opened up about her marriage plans with him. She confessed in a recent interview that she is excited about the wedding.

Suggesting that she likes the Rajasthani style of weddings, she told Bollywood Bubble "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan."

Talking about her definition of love, Ankita said, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority," she said.

Ankita often shares cute Instagram posts with Vicky. Recently, she shared a slideshow of pictures with him and captioned it, “Soak in as much of today as you possibly can – the sights, the sounds, the smells, the emotions, the triumph, and the sorrow. These are in our daily lives but we often forget to take them in and truly appreciate them.”

Ankita Lokhande is best known for portraying Archana in Pavitra Rishta. She has also featured in shows like Ek Thhi Naayka, Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, among others. Ankita made her Bollywood film debut with Kangana Ranaut's 2019 period-drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and was last seen in Baaghi 3.