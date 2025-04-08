Ankita Lokhande responds to people asking her about having kids, shares this hilarious video. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande has finally responded to those people asking her about her plans on having children. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Ankita shared a hilarious video. (Also Read | Ankita Lokhande in legal trouble: Rozlyn Khan files defamation suit against her for calling her ‘cheap’) Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot in 2021.

Ankita Lokhande on those asking about her pregnancy

In the clip, recorded on the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment season 2, Ankita grooved to Uniyal's Vartmaan. The words on the video read, "People asking me when are you planning to have kids (slightly smiling face and baby emojis)."

Ankita shared a funny video

She captioned the post, “Vartamaan was not ready for this (relieved face emoji). #AnkitaLokhande #TrendingReel #VartamaanReel #Dance [ Ankita Lokhande , Vartamaan Trend , Fun Mode , Vibe Check ].”

The lyrics of the song goes: Vartman aankhon ka dhoka hai/ Bhoot seekhne ka mauka hai/ Bhavishya umeedo ki nauka hai/ Aaj mera sangeet se roka hai/ Naak pe chandi ka koka hai/ Dimaag mein keval ab (Kuch na kuch bolte rehna hai/Dharti ek maya nagri hai/ Hawas ek hawa ka jhoka hai.

What Ankita had said about having kids

Ankita is part of the reality show along with her husband-businessman Vicky Jain. The duo tied the knot in 2021. Recently, Ankita's mother-in-law appeared on the and spoke about a grandchild.

Speaking with Times of India TV, Ankita had said, "Sab mere peeche pade hain bacha kar lo...Mujhe jab karna hoga tab main kar loongi. Jis din hoga uss din toh pata chal hi jayega. Kitna he chupa lungi main and why will I hide it. (Everyone keeps telling me to have a baby... I'll do it when the time is right. The day it happens, people will know—how much can I even hide?) And why would I hide it? Right now, I'm just focusing on work and I'm very happy with the way my career is going."

Vicky had then said, “Yes, mom had come on the show. Main roz bhagwan ke aage haath jodta hoon ke jaldi se ek jholi mein humare daal de (I pray with folded hands in front of God everyday to bless us with a child).”

Ankita and Vicky had also participated in Bigg Boss 17.