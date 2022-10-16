Anupamaa written update October 15: Barkha breaks down in front of Anupamaa during truth and dare game

Anupamaa written update episode 711: Barkha breaks down in front of the ladies after Leela asks her a triggering question

This episode of Anupamaa is full of drama and interesting twists to keep us hooked to our television sets. The ladies decide to play truth and dare and it ends up in a revealing conversation between Barkha and Leela. Meanwhile, Ankush tries to poison Vanraj against Anuj after seeing the two getting closer. Keep reading this article for the full story. Also read: Anupamaa gives Pakhi and Adhik's ID cards to receptionist, fails to notice them

Vanraj and Anuj become close friends

Vanraj opens up to Anuj about his anger issues. Anuj comforts him and gives him advise to express more love and romance towards his wife. They seem to be becoming good friends. Ankush gets jealous noticing their friendship getting stronger and decides to bring another fight between them. Meanwhile, the ladies are having fun at the resort while celebrating Rakhi’s birthday. They decide to play truth and dare for more fun.

The first time itself, the bottle’s head lands up at Barkha and it is no one else but Leela who is supposed to ask her a question which Barkha can not lie about. Leela being already angered by Barkha’s behavior towards her, asks her a triggering question regarding her relationship with Ankush. Keep reading to find out what Barkha’s answer would be. Back at home, the men are exhausted after finishing all the chores. Vanraj makes tea for everyone and Ankush comes to help. He also deliberately reveals to Vanraj that Anuj has loaned a huge sum of money to Samar. Vanraj gets instantly angry and runs to confront Samar and Anuj.

Barkha’s confession

Barkha confesses to everyone that she does love Ankush’s family name more than Ankush himself. She also reveals how Ankush mistreated her and didn’t value her while he was losing his business. She breaks down talking about how she was wronged by everyone, by her brother and by her husband. Anupamaa and the rest of the ladies feel bad for her. Anupamaa and the ladies comfort Barkha and encourage her to be strong in both her relationship and her profession. Rakhi brings the party spirit back and celebrates their togetherness once again.

Meanwhile, Vanraj confronts Anuj and Samar about the loan. Samar expresses his concerns regarding telling him the truth, Anuj also backs Samar. Soon Vanraj understands Samar’s issues and thanks Anuj for supporting him. Ankush sulks in the corner seeing his plan fail miserably. Back at the hotel, Adhik and Pakhi’s romantic date continues while the two of them and Anupamaa are unaware of the fact that they are at the same place.

In the next episode, at the ladies party, Anupamaa notices Pakhi and Adhik at the resort. Everyone remains shocked to see Pakhi there and is even more surprised to see her sharing a room with Adhik. Keep watching this space for more updates from the latest episodes.

