Anurag Dobhal's condition serious after briefly getting out of ICU, his manager says ‘pray for him’

In the early hours of Saturday, Rohit took to his Instagram account to give an update on Anurag’s health. He wrote, “Update : Anurag Bhai's condition was stable till this morning but his condition has become serious and worse because his lungs were also partially damaged in the accident and it developed a serious infection because of that. He has been diagonsed with severe Pneumonia. He is currently under supervision of doctors.” The manager added, “We would request you all to pray for him. (sic)"

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal ’s condition has worsened after he was briefly let out of the ICU on Thursday. He was hospitalised recently after crashing his car while live on Instagram. His manager, Rohit Panday, gave an update on his health, stating that his condition is serious and has worsened since then.

On Thursday, Anurag was discharged from the ICU. Rohit had posted his picture of Anurag while giving an update on his condition. The selfie showed the YouTuber lying on a hospital bed, smiling and flashing a peace sign. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Update: Anurag Bhai is out of the ICU. We are with him 24x7. Pray for his speedy recovery.”

(Trigger warning: suicide, reckless driving, violent threats)

Why Anurag Dobhal has been hospitalised Anurag posted a YouTube video and made allegations against his family. He accused them of mentally torturing and harassing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. He called the emotional video his ‘final’ one. He further alleged that his parents and brother, Kalam Ink, would be responsible if anything happened to him.

Days after that, Anurag crashed his car during a live and was hospitalised. Kalam claimed that after this, the YouTuber’s fans had gathered outside their house and threatened to ‘burn them alive’. Reacting to this, Anurag’s manager wrote: “At this point in time, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery, as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video or statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue a statement.”

Kalam also claimed that Anurag had filed cases against him and his family that were later withdrawn.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to a mental health professional. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +91 44 2464 0050; Sanjivini Society for Mental Health: 011-24311918.