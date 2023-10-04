News / Entertainment / Tv / Archana Gautam expelled from Congress after complaints from Meerut party workers

Archana Gautam expelled from Congress after complaints from Meerut party workers

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 04, 2023 06:07 AM IST

Former Bigg Boss contestant Archana Gautam has been expelled from the Congress party for six years.

Former Bigg Boss 16 contestant and politician Archana Gautam has been expelled from Congress for six years, the Uttar Pradesh spokesperson of Congress Anshu Awasthi has confirmed. Anshu added, while talking to News 18, that Archana was expelled for misconduct. (Also read: Archana Gauatm shares checklist as she packs for KKK13 shooting)

Archana Gautam has been expelled from Congress for six years, she claims her caste is being played against her.
Archana Gautam has been expelled from Congress for six years, she claims her caste is being played against her.

The report claimed that Archana had been expelled from the national party in June this year but the letter announcing her expulsion surfaced online only recently. Anshu also told the news channel that the decision has been taken by the party on the grounds of complaints received from the Meerut’s Congress Unit.

Archana had ‘no political background’

“She had no political background, yet the party trusted her, gave her respect and honour, and fielded her from Hastinapur constituency. There were frequent complaints of misconduct and misbehaviour from the party workers in Meerut unit who stood by her and supported her in the 2022 Assembly elections. Hence, the party’s disciplinary committee has decided to expel Archana Gautam from the party,” Anshu said.

Anshu also claimed that a show cause notice was issued to Archana before the expulsion was announced. She was also given one week to respond to the notice which mentioned the complaints. Anshu accused Archana of not clearing dues of several vehicle owners hired during the campaigning.

Viral video

Last week, a video surfaced online and it showed Archana and her father being the target of a small crowd misbehaving with them. In a live video session that she did on social media, Archana blamed Sandeep Singh for the “situation of the party in Uttar Pradesh”. She claimed he threatened to put her in jail and she even challenged Sandeep to do so.

Archana contested from Hastinapur constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections but had an ugly fate with her deposit being forfeited as she got only 1519 votes in the polls. Apart from appearing in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, Archana also won the title of Miss Bikini India 2018 at Miss Cosmos World 2018.

