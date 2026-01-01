Arjun Bijlani breaks down at his father-in-law's funeral, hugs his own son

Actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, died at 73 after suffering a stroke. The actor had returned from their ongoing New Year vacation to Dubai after he was admitted to the ICU on Monday. The actor was seen getting emotional at the funeral on Thursday, as he performed the last rites with the family members in attendance. Arjun Bijlani could not stop his emotions as he performed the last rites of his father in law.

Arjun gets emotional at father-in-law's funeral

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Arjun was seen hugging his son at the funeral of Rakesh. He held him tight and consoled him, while getting emotional. Arjun also turned pallbearer and carrying Rakesh's body on his shoulders.

A family member confirmed the news to HT City and told, "He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

His final rites took place on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members. Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.