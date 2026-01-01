Search
Thu, Jan 01, 2026
New Delhi oC

Arjun Bijlani breaks down at his father-in-law's funeral, hugs his own son

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Jan 01, 2026 07:28 pm IST

Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, died at 73 after suffering a stroke. Hearbreaking visuals from his funeral have now surfaced.

Actor Arjun Bijlani's father-in-law, Rakesh Chandra Swami, died at 73 after suffering a stroke. The actor had returned from their ongoing New Year vacation to Dubai after he was admitted to the ICU on Monday. The actor was seen getting emotional at the funeral on Thursday, as he performed the last rites with the family members in attendance.

Arjun Bijlani could not stop his emotions as he performed the last rites of his father in law.
Arjun Bijlani could not stop his emotions as he performed the last rites of his father in law.

Arjun gets emotional at father-in-law's funeral

In a video that has surfaced on Instagram, Arjun was seen hugging his son at the funeral of Rakesh. He held him tight and consoled him, while getting emotional. Arjun also turned pallbearer and carrying Rakesh's body on his shoulders.

A family member confirmed the news to HT City and told, "He was fit and fine, set to have dinner when suddenly he suffered a stroke and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was on a ventilator. The entire family is in shock, as Neha and Arjun had met the family before flying off. It was a sudden shock, and we are all still grappling with the situation.”

His final rites took place on Thursday afternoon at the Oshiwara crematorium in the presence of family members. Rakesh Chandra Swami is survived by his daughter, Neha Swami and his son, Nishank Swami.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / TV / Arjun Bijlani breaks down at his father-in-law's funeral, hugs his own son
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On