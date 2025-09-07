Armaan Malik comes out in defence of brother Amaal Mallik facing toxicity inside Bigg Boss 19 house: ‘The show is such’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Amaal Mallik’s brother and singer Armaan Malik has extended his support for him. In the last few days, the drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house took many turns, which concluded with host Salman Khan lashing out at Amaal during the Weekend ka Vaar episode. Amaal Mallik, who is one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 19, got support from brother Armaan Malik.

Now, in an AMA on his official X account, Armaan has defended his brother and said that he is sure that Amaal will be able to handle the toxicity of the show.

What Armaan said

When a fan said, “Sometimes I feel so bad seeing all this negativity around Amaal since the day he stepped in the Bigg Boss house people just don't know him and the kind of person he is people are just misunderstanding him for no reason. I hope people get to see who real Amaal is.” Armaan replied, “The show is such. Why do you think I was not for it? But that’s okay if there’s anyone who can handle toxicity like a boss it’s him.”

Another fan said, “I just really hope he comes out happy and healthy. That’s all that matters.” Armaan replied, “That’s what I said a few days ago.”

“Some people on Reddit are targeting Amaal bro? Why tho becoz of big boss this is so sad !” asked a fan. Armaan said, “target toh hum sabko karte hain koi na koi, kuch farak nahi padta. calm karke, aage badhneka (We are all targeted at some point by some, that does not matter. Keep moving forward).”

When a second fan asked him, “How is it feeling without him for so manyy days without talking to him.” Armaan said, “Messed up! Missing him too much :(”

Hosted by Salman Khan, this season of Bigg Boss follows the theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which gives the housemates more decision-making power than Bigg Boss himself. It streams every day at 9 PM on JioCinema and airs at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.