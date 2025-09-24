Avika Gor, Milind Chandwani unveil their OTT wedding invite on Pati Patni Aur Panga, seek blessings from Radhe Maa

Television actor Avika Gor, best known for her role in Balika Vadhu, is all set to marry her fiancé, Milind Chandwani. The couple revealed that they will be getting married on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga and unveiled their elaborate wedding invitation, leaving other contestants stunned. Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani unveil their fancy wedding card on Pati Patni Aur Panga.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani share their wedding invitation card

The latest promo for Pati Patni Aur Panga shows Milind and Avika entering the stage carrying a large box. When the couple opened it, they revealed a beautiful miniature mandap featuring a bride and groom taking pheras inside. Below the design was a hidden compartment containing their wedding invitation. Rubina Dilaik, Gurmeet Choudhary, and other contestants were left speechless at the extravagant card.

Avika then shared, “Colours se mera rishta bahut purana hai. Yahi mandap lagega aur yahi, poore duniya ke saamne, hamari shaadi hogi” (This mandap will be set up here, and in front of the whole world, our wedding will take place here). Milind added, “Reel life mein vadhu bhi issi channel pe bani thi, toh real life mein mere vadhu bhi yahi pe banegi” (In reel life, Avika became a bride on this channel, and now in real life, my bride will also be created here). The couple warmly invited everyone to join them on their big day and sought blessings from Radhe Maa. The full episode is set to air on 27 September.

About Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani

Avika and Milind have been in a relationship for over five years. Avika introduced Milind as her boyfriend in November 2020, and they became engaged in June 2025. Avika announced her engagement on social media with heartfelt pictures, writing, “He asked… I smiled, I cried (in that order 🙈)… and screamed the easiest YES of my life! I’m full filmy — background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all. He’s logic, calm, and ‘let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.’ I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because real love? It may not always be perfect. But, it. Is. Magical.”

Avika became a household name at a young age with her role as Anandi in the iconic television series Balika Vadhu, earning her the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 2009 for Best Child Artist. She later played Roli Dwivedi in another hit show, Sasural Simar Ka. Avika made her film debut with the Hindi film Morning Walk (2009) and later ventured into Telugu cinema with Uyyala Jampala (2013). She has also featured in films such as Paathshala, 1920: Horrors of the Heart, and Bloody Ishq.

Milind Chandwani, unlike Avika, is not from the entertainment industry. He runs an NGO and works a 9-to-5 corporate job. They both are currently a part of the reality television show Pati Patni Aur Panga which also stars other married couples including Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal, Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmed, Gurmeet Choudhary-Debina Bonerjee, Sudesh Lehri-Mamta Lehri and Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.