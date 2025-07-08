Bachelor in Paradise 2025: Full cast and weekly episode plan for season 10
Bachelor in Paradise returned on ABC this week with a longer-than-usual premiere and a cast bigger than ever before. As Parade reports, Season 10 features both traditional Bachelor and Bachelorette alums and, for the first time, contestants from The Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette. Sixteen younger contestants and ten older ones will compete for love at the beach this summer. Host Jesse Palmer returned, alongside bartender Wells Adams.
Joining them is former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who debuted as “Head of Paradise Relations” and runs the new Champagne Lounge.
Four men sent home after a dramatic beach game
In the season’s first rose ceremony, the women were in control. Before that, the group played a beach game where they rated each other’s anonymous confessions. A disagreement between Hakeem and Ricky about the word “vanilla” led to tensions and may have cost them roses.
At the end of night one, four men were eliminated:
Hakeem Moulton
Kyle Howard
Ricky Marinez
Sam McKinney
Who’s coupled up after Episode 1?
Three men, Justin, Dale and Sam, received date cards. Justin chose Lexi, Dale took Kat, and Sam (a late arrival) invited Jess, despite her connection with Spencer. Jess ultimately gave her rose to Spencer, ending that triangle.
The official couples from Week 1 were:
Lexi and Justin
Zoe and Brian
Kat and Dale
Jess and Spencer
Bailey and Jeremy
Alexe and Jonathon
Full 2025 cast list, including Golden Bachelor stars
Though the Golden contestants didn’t appear in the premiere, they’ve been confirmed for later episodes. As Parade confirms, the full cast includes:
Younger contestants:
Alexe, Bailey, Brian, Dale, Jeremy, Jess, Jonathon, Justin, Kat, Lexi, Spencer, Zoe
Golden contestants:
April, CK, Gary, Jack, Kathy, Keith, Kim, Leslie, Natascha, RJ
Trailer-teased future arrivals:
Lea Cayanan, Sean McLaughlin, Allyshia Gupta
Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 airs Monday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
FAQs
When does Bachelor in Paradise air?
Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.
Who were the first contestants eliminated in Season 10?
Hakeem, Kyle, Ricky and Sam were eliminated during the premiere.
Is this the first season with Golden Bachelor cast?
Yes, Season 10 includes 10 Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants for the first time.
