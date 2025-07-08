Bachelor in Paradise returned on ABC this week with a longer-than-usual premiere and a cast bigger than ever before. As Parade reports, Season 10 features both traditional Bachelor and Bachelorette alums and, for the first time, contestants from The Golden Bachelor and Golden Bachelorette. Sixteen younger contestants and ten older ones will compete for love at the beach this summer. Host Jesse Palmer returned, alongside bartender Wells Adams. Bachelor in Paradise 2025: Full cast and weekly episode plan for season 10 (Bachelor Nation screenshot/YouTube)

Joining them is former Bachelorette Hannah Brown, who debuted as “Head of Paradise Relations” and runs the new Champagne Lounge.

Also read: Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 cast revealed: Meet the contestants as Kate Izzo, Dale Moss to return

Four men sent home after a dramatic beach game

In the season’s first rose ceremony, the women were in control. Before that, the group played a beach game where they rated each other’s anonymous confessions. A disagreement between Hakeem and Ricky about the word “vanilla” led to tensions and may have cost them roses.

At the end of night one, four men were eliminated:

Hakeem Moulton

Kyle Howard

Ricky Marinez

Sam McKinney

Who’s coupled up after Episode 1?

Three men, Justin, Dale and Sam, received date cards. Justin chose Lexi, Dale took Kat, and Sam (a late arrival) invited Jess, despite her connection with Spencer. Jess ultimately gave her rose to Spencer, ending that triangle.

The official couples from Week 1 were:

Lexi and Justin

Zoe and Brian

Kat and Dale

Jess and Spencer

Bailey and Jeremy

Alexe and Jonathon

Full 2025 cast list, including Golden Bachelor stars

Though the Golden contestants didn’t appear in the premiere, they’ve been confirmed for later episodes. As Parade confirms, the full cast includes:

Younger contestants:

Alexe, Bailey, Brian, Dale, Jeremy, Jess, Jonathon, Justin, Kat, Lexi, Spencer, Zoe

Golden contestants:

April, CK, Gary, Jack, Kathy, Keith, Kim, Leslie, Natascha, RJ

Trailer-teased future arrivals:

Lea Cayanan, Sean McLaughlin, Allyshia Gupta

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 airs Monday nights at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

FAQs



When does Bachelor in Paradise air?

Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 airs Mondays at 8 pm ET/PT on ABC.

Who were the first contestants eliminated in Season 10?

Hakeem, Kyle, Ricky and Sam were eliminated during the premiere.

Is this the first season with Golden Bachelor cast?

Yes, Season 10 includes 10 Golden Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants for the first time.