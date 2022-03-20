Bhagyashree Limaye opens up on dating rumours with Bhushan Pradhan: Always kept thinking why would they link me up with him

Linkup rumours are part and parcel of the showbiz. When it comes to actors there are only the rare ones who don’t end up becoming a part of the ‘Who’s dating who?’ circus. Actor Bhagyashree Limaye doesn’t fall in the latter category. Just at the beginning of her career Limaye was rumoured to be dating actor Bhushan Pradhan.

Ask the Boss Majhi Ladachi actor whether she was dating Pradhan and she denies the claim. “(Rumours are) Totally untrue and we have even cleared it a long time ago. I have very few friends from the Marathi industry. On top of that, I barely hang out with actor friends. I had a few close friends, who were actors and I started hanging out with them. Bhushan was one of them. That was the first time, people saw me hanging out with actors. He was one of my first few actor friends. People saw our pictures and then linked us up. I always kept thinking why would they link me up with Bhushan,” elaborates Limaye.

The speculations fortunately never made things awkward between Limaye and Pradhan. “We laughed together. We used to share those articles, screenshots of them and share. We used to laugh and often say, ‘I’ve got a much better (headline) than what you’ve shared’”, the 28-year-old adds.

While the TV actor admits she has “many special people in her life, who make her life special”, she doesn’t wish to address whether she is in a relationship or not. “I don’t want to talk about whether I am single or not,” she signs off.