Bharti Singh recalls ‘golden day’ when Shah Rukh Khan agreed to wear frock, wig to dress as Lalli: ‘Main badi royi’

Bharti Singh, along with her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa, appeared on YouTuber Thugesh's The Thugesh Show. The comedian recalled an emotional moment when she requested Shah Rukh Khan to dress up as her famous child character, Lalli, and he readily agreed. When Shah Rukh Khan dressed as Lalli for Bharti Singh.

Bharti recalls dressing SRK as Lalli

When the host reminded Bharti Singh of how Shah Rukh Khan had once spoken in an interview about her dressing him up as Lalli, the comedian said, "Main badi royi. Main tab gaon se aayi thi aur yeh bolte ki Shah Rukh Khan aarahe hai unse Lalli karwaana. Mujhe laga kardega Shah Rukh Khan. Tabhi voh level nahi pata tha naa, tab Mannat nahi dekha tha. Toh maine kaha sir aap banoge? Voh itne sweet kehte yes. Maine unhe wig pehanaya toh unhone pucha, tumhara koi frock bhi hota tha naa" (I cried a lot. I was new in the industry, having just come from my village. I doubted whether Shah Rukh would actually perform as Lalli. I also didn’t know the level of grandeur—I hadn’t seen Mannat. So, I just asked him, ‘Sir, will you dress up as Lalli?’ He was so sweet and said, ‘Yes.’ When I made him wear the wig, he asked, ‘Didn’t you also have a frock?’).”

She further added, "Mera rona nikal gaya ki aap Mumbai aaye ho ek Amritsar ki poor family se. Aapne Shah Rukh Khan ko kuch bola hai aur unhone frock pehana, wig laga li. Meri aankhon mein aanson aagye yaar. Mere liye voh one of the best days, golden days mein se ek tha" (When he dressed up, I just broke down in tears—here I was, coming to Mumbai from a poor family in Amritsar, and I had said something to Shah Rukh Khan, and he actually wore the frock and put on the wig. Tears filled my eyes, man. For me, that was one of the best, one of the golden days of my life).”

Bharti further expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh, stating that she is a huge fan of the actor. She described him as very straightforward, noting that he isn’t overly active on social media.

When SRK dressed as Lalli

Earlier, Shah Rukh had appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao as a guest, where he dressed as Lalli, wearing a wig and a frock. In the clip, which resurfaced on social media, SRK can be heard saying, "Pehle hi log jo hai samajhte nahi hai ki main macho hero hoon. Yeh dekhne ke baad thodi bohot jo rahi hogi woh bhi khatam ho jayegi" (People already don’t think of me as a macho hero. After watching this, whatever little impression was left will also be gone).” After this, an emotional Bharti was seen hugging SRK, who later kissed her hands.

About Bharti Singh

Bharti is a popular Indian comedian and television host known for her impeccable comic timing. She rose to fame through stand-up comedy shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and became a household name with her appearances in reality shows such as Comedy Circus, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Over the years, she has also hosted various TV programs and award shows, including India’s Got Talent 8, India’s Best Dancer, and Dance Deewane. She is currently hosting the cooking-based reality television show Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment along with chef Harpal Singh Sokhi. The second season features Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Mannara Chopra, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth, and Abdu as participants.