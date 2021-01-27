Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal for him despite strained relationship
Vikas Gupta’s relationship with his mother, Sharda, has been a hot topic of discussion in Bigg Boss 14, with Arshi Khan often taunting him and alleging that he refused to pay her medical bills. Despite their strained relationship, Sharda took to Instagram to make a vote appeal for Vikas.
Sharing a picture of herself hugging Vikas, Sharda wrote, “Good morning dear friends. Vote for Vikas! Save my son from eviction from bb house!”
Earlier this week, Vikas set the record straight about allegations that he refused to pay for his mother’s treatment. “There was this point when I had to sell my house and when I called my mother to talk about it, she just said ‘I am busy, on a trip, I will talk to you 10 days later’. It was then that I told them, ‘I am broke’ and I cannot bear the cost of their treatment,” he said.
“I asked them to sell our house in Dehradun, and instead of giving me my share, just use it for her treatment. I had no other option, I had loans amounting to ₹1.8 crore!” he added. He also claimed that his parents are not going against him in public as they are eyeing his property.
Also read | Varun Dhawan's first message to fans after getting married to Natasha Dalal: 'We got so much love and positivity'
Vikas, who participated in Bigg Boss 11, entered Bigg Boss 14 last month as a ‘challenger’, along with other former contestants. He was asked to leave the show after he pushed Arshi into the swimming pool when she dragged his strained relationship with his family into one of their fights. However, he was brought back a few days later.
Earlier, Vikas claimed that his family cut off all ties with him because of his sexuality. In an Instagram post last year, in which he came out as bisexual, he wrote, “As for my mom , I love you even if you don’t love me anymore. My siblings who I have brought so much shame to, seeing you makes me swell with pride…"
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ekta Kapoor wishes son Ravie a happy birthday with sweet Instagram post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s mother makes vote appeal despite strained relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill celebrates birthday with Sidharth, he throws her in pool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Vikas alleges Arshi blackmailed him, this video backs his claims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Vikas Gupta fights with Nikki Tamboli
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya slams Vikas Gupta for taking names
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Shehnaaz's birthday, her most hilarious moments from Bigg Boss house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 112: Vikas Gupta reveals he had debts of ₹1.8 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Eijaz Khan says being broke wasn't the only reason he did Bigg Boss
- Eijaz Khan has said that going through financial difficulties wasn't the only reason that he did Bigg Boss 14; he also wanted to resurrect his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat lashes out at trolls saying she should see Aly Goni as her ‘son’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arshi Khan says she doesn't 'want to be an entertainer of Rakhi's standard'
- Arshi Khan said that there are different kinds of entertainers in the world, and she doesn't want to be the sort of entertainer that her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Rakhi Sawant is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonali Phogat says her daughter ‘had no problems’ with her feelings for Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain: Watch first promo of Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan’s boyfriend Rocky pens romantic shayari, posts pics from Europe trip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan reveals his favourite nickname given by Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox