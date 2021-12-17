Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant calls Abhijit Bichukale 'pervert', asks, ‘Are you Mika Singh?’

On Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15, Abhijit Bichukale was seen asking Devoleena Bhattacharjee for a kiss during a task and she was visibly angry with him. Devoleena later narrated the incident to Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh.

The Saath Nibhana Saathiya star told Ritesh, “Dada na apna limit cross kar rahe the baar baar. Wo bol rahe the baar baar, accha mai ye tumhe kar ke dunga, tu mujhe pappi de (He is crossing the limit, he has been saying to me ‘give me a kiss, and I will give you the items’).” Rakhi walked towards them and was shocked to hear Devoleena’s statements.

Rakhi rushed towards Abhijit Bichukale and asked him, “Dada! Aap kyu Devo ko bole mai tere ko samaan doon, mere ko idhar pappi de? (Why did you ask her to kiss for the items)?” He said, “I was just joking.” Rakhi then asked Devoleena if it was indeed a joke, but she said, “I yelled at him and then he gave me the items.”

“Dada ye galat hai. Pappi lene aye ho kya? Mika Singh ho tum (This is wrong. Are you here for a kiss, are you Mika Singh)?” Rakhi said and he urged her not to say such things. “Accha kone me isliye (Is this why you were there in the corner)?”

Rakhi was referring to the 2006 incident during Mika's birthday party when he kissed her without consent. Mika was arrested on molestation charges and later released on bail. Rakhi and Mika were seen promoting Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai together, earlier this year.

Abhijit said, “Idhar bacche ko bhi chalti hai, sabko chalti hai. Mai bhi deta hoon sabko (A kiss on the cheeks is fine, even with kids).” Rakhi then shouted and called him a pervert.

Devoleena then told him, “Nahi, jab tak ladki comfortable nahi ho, kahi bhi nahi chalta (If the woman is not comfortable, it is not okay anywhere).” Abhijit took out his glasses and threatened to throw them at the ground but stopped when Devoleena dared him to do it.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Furious Tejasswi pushes Abhijit after he asks Devoleena for a kiss

Tejasswi Prakash also took Abhijit to task. “Wo nahi deti, aap usko samaan nahi dete?” When Devoleena said she had to yell to get the items, Karan Kundrra asked her, “Tu bhi pappi deti hai (Do you also kiss)?” Devoleena gave him a stern look and said, “Please!” Things soon heated up and Abhijit Bichukale and Pratik Sehajpal started fighting. Tejasswi also charged towards Abhijit, called him cheap, and pushed him during the tussle.