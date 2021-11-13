Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan screams at Umar Riaz after he pushed Pratik Sehajpal, asks 'Mera aggression dekhna hai?'

The tension between Bigg Boss 15 co-contestants Umar Riaz and Pratik Sehajpal is only increasing by the day - they got into yet another fight and Umar Riaz pushed Pratik during a task on the show. Soon after the fight, host Salman Khan scolded Umar on Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

In a new promo that Colors TV shared on its official social media handles, Umar and Pratik are seen getting angry at each other during a task. It all happened when Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh visited the Bigg Boss 15 house for the Weekend Ka Vaar special episode. The Bollywood actors were on Bigg Boss 15 to promote their upcoming film, Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The promotional video opens with Siddhant asking, “Kaun hai most irritating sadasya (Who is the most irritating contestant)?” Umar was quick to reply, “Pratik. Apna koi pehchaan hi nahi hai (He has no personality of his own).”

An angry Pratik Sehajpal responded with, “Teri identity pata hai yaha pe (Are you even aware of your own identity here)? You are just Karan Kundrra’s friend. Umar then threw mud at Pratik as everyone, including Siddhant and Sharvari, appeared shock.

Next, Umar and Pratik came closer, threatening each other. As they came too close, Umar pushed Pratik away, shouting, “Chal peeche ho (Back off).” In the next shot, several people were trying to hold Umar back as Pratik charged towards him. “Baap pe gaya (You dragged my father into this),” Umar said.

Soon, Salman Khan addressed Umar Riaz’s aggression during the fight. Salman said, “Umar aap akele aggression dikha sakte ho? Mera aggression dekhna chahoge? (Are you the only one who can get aggressive? Do you want to see my aggression)?”

In a separate promo, Salman Khan was also seen scolding Pratik Sehajpal for teasing Rajiv Adatia. “How did you cross the line? I would have never used such words. You are a bully, what if I make a joke on you? You will start crying within seconds. I should have been there with you, you would have begged to be thrown out of the house.”