Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot's parents pen open letter over death threats by MC Stan and his fans, raise safety concerns

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot's parents have written an open letter to the show creators asking why the footage showing MC Stan giving him death threats was aired on television. They have expressed their concern over his and their own safety after fans of MC Stan allegedly started threatening Shalin and his family on social media.

Shalin's parents shared the letter via his Instagram account with the caption, “Let’s Keep The Competition Healthy and Safe." It read: “To the Bigg Boss family, Namaste and thank you for all the love you have all been showering on our son Shalin. Shalin signed up for this truly amazing journey, the one with lots of challenges. We are sure he will come out emerging as a winner of hearts and love.

"However, we are worried! Last night seeing our son get death threats on national television has been worrisome. Post the episode, the threats have continued to pour in via fandoms and we wonder how is this ok? It's a reality show but at the end of the day, it's for entertainment. Why are we bringing life and death and death threats in to this all? Our family is genuinely worried and we want to know how is this allowed on national television? We are worried about our son, his safety and the safety of our family! There's nothing beyond our son's happiness and safety that matters to us.... From, Shalin ke mummy aur daddy."

Shalin and MC Stan recently had an ugly fight in the Bigg Boss 16 house. During the nomination task, MC Stan nominated Tina Datta and the two had an altercation. Shalin jumped into the argument and MC Stan threatened to slap him. He also threatened him back and dragged his parents into the argument. MC Stan was seen charging towards him, saying, “Ma-baap pe mat ja (don’t talk about my parents).” He further threatened Shalin, “All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?”

