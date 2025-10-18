Bigg Boss TVR report card: Just how many people are watching Hindi, Tamil, Telugu versions? Which has highest rating?

Bigg Boss remains one of India’s most-watched television shows, topping TVR charts across major regional languages. The show is hosted by multiple superstars in multiple languages, that air on different channels. Vijay Sethupathi, Salman Khan and Nagarjuna host different versions of Bigg Boss.

What are ratings for different versions?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 leads with a 12.1 rating. It is hosted by superstar Mohanlal.

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 follows with 7.4 on weekdays and 10.9 on weekends. It is hosted by Kiccha Sudeep.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 maintains a strong performance with an 11.1 rating. Actor Nagarjuna hosts it.

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 reached 3.4 crore viewers on TV and got a 5.61 TVR, as per TamilTVHouse. The Tamil version is hosted by Vijay Sethupathi.

Bigg Boss Hindi Season 19 recorded a rise in ratings from 1.1 to 1.3 this week, with weekend ratings at 1.8. Superstar Salman Khan hosts the show.

What is TVR?

A TVR stands for Television Rating or Television Viewership Rating. It measures the percentage of a target audience that watched a particular program or channel at a given time.

In simple terms, it shows how many people (out of the total potential viewers) were tuned in to a specific show.

For example, a TVR of 5 means 5% of the total TV-owning audience watched that program.

TVR is one of the key metrics used in the TV industry to gauge a show’s popularity and advertising value. It’s now often replaced or supplemented by TVT (Television Viewership in Thousands) or AMA (Average Minute Audience) in India’s updated rating systems from BARC.

