Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Kanika Maheshwari slams rumours that she is divorced: ‘We are in long-distance marriage'

Television actor Kanika Maheshwari has put an end to rumours surrounding her personal life. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor clarified that she is not divorced and remains married to her husband, despite the couple living in different cities. Addressing the speculation, Kanika revealed that while they had considered divorce at one point, they eventually worked through their differences and continue to be together. Kanika Maheshwari says she is still married to Ankur Ghai.

Kanika Maheshwari debunks divorce rumours In an episode of Hauterrfly's The Male Feminist, Kanika cleared the rumours about being divorced and said, “He is not even my ex. I am not divorced. I don't know who has spread this rumour. I am not divorced, mera kyun divorce karwana chahte ho yaar? (Why are you so keen on getting me divorced?) He is living in Delhi, and I am living in Bombay. We are still married.”

She admitted that she had filed for divorce in 2024 but added, “Voh satya hai lekin it got faded away. Woh bhi kisne leak karni mujhe nahi pata hai. Logon ne mujhe divorced hi bana diya (I don't even know who leaked that information. People have already declared me divorced). Actually, today, journalism has become a business. Nowadays, sell what is getting sold. We are living separately, we are in a long-distance marriage, but there's a different fun in romancing like this.”

Kanika added that she and her husband have worked through their challenges amicably and continue to navigate their differences together. Kanika also said that rekindling love requires constant self-growth, honest communication and being truthful with one's partner.

About Kanika Maheshwari's marriage Kanika tied the knot with businessman Ankur Ghai in January 2012. The couple embraced parenthood three years later, welcoming their son in 2015. Rumours about their separation first surfaced in 2023, followed by speculation that they had divorced in 2024. However, Kanika has now debunked those claims.