Elvish Yadav defends dropping f-bomb on Tejasswi Prakash on Playground, slams her for ‘bringing feminism in everything’

Reality TV star and actor Elvish Yadav is currently a mentor on the reality show Playground Season 5, alongside actor Tejasswi Prakash and content creator Aarush Bhola. Elvish and Tejasswi were previously close friends, but their stint on the show appears to have sparked a new rivalry between them. A video from an upcoming episode has surfaced online, showing Elvish using curse words for Tejasswi during a heated argument. He later took to X to defend himself and accused the actor of bringing a gender angle into their disagreements. Elvish Yadav defends himself after abusing Tejasswi Prakash on show. Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's latest feud A new video from an upcoming episode has surfaced online, showing the two getting into another heated argument over Elvish's remarks. While calling out his team members for their poor performance, Elvish said, "Even girls are driving the car perfectly." Tejasswi objected to the comment and called him out, but Elvish interrupted her, saying, "Shut the f**k up." The remark angered Tejasswi, who responded, “You don't talk to me like that.” As he asked Tejasswi not to interrupt his conversation with his team member, she questioned his remark, saying, "Why are you saying ladkiyan chala rahi hai?"

The short clip has sparked a reaction online. Following the video's circulation, Elvish shared a note on X (formerly Twitter) defending himself. Elvish accused Tejasswi of leaking the video and wrote, "If someone tries to create a “boy-girl” narrative about me on national television, I’m not okay with it and honestly, no one should be. Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool. I responded in the language that the situation deserved. Giving false interviews and speaking disrespectfully about my fans is unacceptable. And leaking videos from the set just to look cool or to make the other person seem wrong isn’t right either."

He added, "I’ll give you better investment plans so your money goes to the right place. Don’t waste it on PR. I’ve learned who deserves how much importance. If standing up for myself and standing up for my fans is considered wrong, then I’m okay being “wrong.” What’s wrong is wrong. And honestly, bringing the woman card or feminism into every single situation isn’t it. If you truly believe in feminism, work for women’s empowerment and start by empowering yourself." All about Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's feud The tension between Elvish and Tejasswi began around Episode 18, when the mentors played a secret card game that gave Tejasswi the power to swap contestants between teams. The possibility of losing strong contestants led to a disagreement between the mentors.