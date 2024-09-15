Emmy Awards 2024: When and where to watch the show in India

Television's biggest night is here! The 76th Emmy Awards will be recognizing the outstanding contributions of writers, directors, actors, and crew members who have gifted audiences the best of Television in the past year. The 76th anniversary of the live ceremony will be hosted by Schitt’s Creek father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy. (Also read: Emmy Award Predictions: Who will win? Who should win?) (FILES) The Emmys are television's equivalent of the Oscars. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)(AFP)

Where to watch Emmys in India

Tune in for the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, broadcasting live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The Emmys will begin at 8 PM Eastern Time (ET) on Sunday. Viewers in India can catch the show from 5:30 AM Indian Standard Time on Monday, via Lionsgate Play.

More details

If you miss the live broadcast, Hulu offers a streaming option for the Emmy Awards starting on Tuesday. Meanwhile, People magazine and Entertainment Weekly will host live to bring updates on all the glamour and celebrity interviews from the red carpet.

This year, FX's Shogun is leading the pack with a total of 25 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Anna Sawai is favoured to win in the Best Actress category. The other shows that follow next are FX’s The Bear (with 23 nominations), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (21 nominations), HBO/Max’s True Detective: Night Country (19 nominations) and Netflix’s The Crown (18 nominations).

Shogun has already won 14 Emmys at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Based on the best-selling 1975 James Clavell novel of the same name, Shōgun is a historical drama television that follows pilot John Blackthorne and his crew members after they survive a shipwreck. They are taken prisoner in the fishing village of Anjiro and must wait for the samurai who will decide their fate. The series follows Clavell as he adventures to Osaka where he is embroiled in a power struggle.