Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar during their honeymoon in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar enjoy honeymoon in Udaipur, share pics

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have shared pictures and videos from their honeymoon in Udaipur. They shared glimpses of their visit to the Mehrangarh Fort, breakfast at the hotel and auto ride.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 04:16 PM IST

Gauahar Khan and husband Zaid Darbar have flown to Udaipur for their honeymoon and have shared pictures from their trip.

Gauahar shared a video on Instagram to express her happiness on being able to travel with her husband. She wrote in caption, "This is how happy I get when i travel ... ofcourse this is my first holiday with the hubby .. #Happiest #reels #udaipur #myudaivilas." The Tandav actor can be seen dancing her heart out to Dostana song Jaane Kyun . The interiors of The Oberoi Udaivilas hotel can be seen in the background.

Zaid also shared two pictures from their visit to the Mehrangarh Fort in Jodhpur. He captioned them, "Finally our time #Udaipur." The couple can be seen in winter casuals, posing at the fort overlooking the city with the sun setting in the background.


Gauahar had earlier shared a glimpse of the warm welcome they received at the hotel. She and Zaid were seen holding hands besides a cake with #Gaza and #myudaivilas written on it. Zaid also shared pictures of them having breakfast at the hotel, enjoying the lake view at night and exploring the city in an auto rickshaw.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy their time in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar enjoy their time in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar at their hotel in Udaipur.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar at their hotel in Udaipur.


Gauahar and Zaid had tied the knot in Mumbai on December 25 last year. The multiple-day wedding festivities included mehendi and chiksa ceremonies, a traditional nikaah ceremony and a grand reception.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra confesses her love for albela aam, chulbuli imli and pan pasand as Rajkummar Rao interviews her

However, soon after the functions, Gauahar had to fly to Lucknow for a shoot. She then got busy with the promotions of her web show, Tandav. The political drama released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15 and has landed into a controversy as some politicians have accused the makers of hurting religious sentiments.

