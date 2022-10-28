Geeta Bisht: Pandemic taught us importance of persistent work

For actor Geeta Bisht finding worthwhile roles is the only consideration after pandemic dismay.

“Things have changed drastically. None of us are what we were in pre-pandemic era. I have learnt to value life and the importance of having persistent work has been well understood. So, I have decided to take up work that keeps me on my toes and gives me plentiful scope to entertain my audience,” says the Calcutta Taxi, Ek Deewana Tha and Na Bole Tum Na Maine… actor.

With a career spanning over 15 years and having worked in diverse mediums, Bisht agrees that this is the best time for any actor.

“This is a fact that many middle-aged actors were in an anomalous phase of their careers till a few years back. When it came to getting right roles or even getting work, for that matter, it was difficult. Characters had no newness nor were well woven in the scripts but today things have turned around. Now, we have a number of shows on TV and web where senior artistes are playing lead. OTT gave us a lease of life and kaam bhi achha mil raha hai ab hum sabko.”

Currently, seen in on OTT series along with a TV daily Mann Sundar, she adds, “If you are into the second season of a show it means that the content has gone down well with the audience. After a hit first season now Aashiqana 2 is already streaming and again getting good numbers. So, I feel it’s absolutely a delightful phase for me and wish more good work comes my way,” says Bisht who was also part of film One Night Stand along with shows Laapataganj and Buddha.