Gulki Joshi recalls nearly getting molested before giving an award to MS Dhoni: ‘Mobbed to the level of being scared’

Actor Gulki Joshi, known for shows such as Phir Subah Hogi and Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja, has shared a harrowing experience, revealing that she was nearly molested when she went to present an award to cricket star MS Dhoni. Also read: Aamir Ali reveals he was sexually harassed at 14: ‘I stopped travelling in trains because I was being touched’ She added that security intervened and saved her from the uncomfortable situation.

She added that security intervened and saved her from the uncomfortable situation.

Gulki recalls a scary incident

During a conversation on the YouTube channel Filmymantra, Gulki recalled an incident which took place several years ago during a visit to her hometown, Ranchi.

She said, “This happened a long time ago. I had gone to Ranchi for the IPL — I had to present an award to Mr. Dhoni. At that time, my show Nadaan Parinde (2014) was running successfully, and because of the show’s popularity, I was invited to attend the event. As soon as I stepped outside, I was completely mobbed by a crowd. Mobbed to the level of being scared. It wasn’t just excitement — it became physically overwhelming to the point where I genuinely felt threatened. Amid the pushing, shoving, and chaos, the horrifying thought crossed my mind that I could be molested right there in the crowd. Thankfully, security personnel intervened at the right moment. Just as things were spiraling out of control, the security team arrived and somehow managed to pull me out of the mob. They whisked me away to safety. But the fear lingered. It shook me. That was the only time I’ve ever truly been afraid of the crowd, of the people”.

On meeting Dhoni

Looking back on the meeting with Dhoni, Gulki shared, “When I met Mr. Dhoni, he was everything you’d hope a hero to be — humble, warm, and grounded. Even though he must have been exhausted after the match, he patiently met every fan, smiled, took pictures, and made everyone feel special. In that moment, I realised what true talent. No arrogance, no drama — just pure, unfiltered humility. It really stayed with me. It reminded me that real talent shines the brightest when it’s combined with real humility”.

On the work front, Gulki was most recently seen in Hasratein 2.