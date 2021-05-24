Home / Entertainment / Tv / Inside Sugandha Mishra’s lockdown birthday celebration with Sanket Bhosale: Cakes, balloons and love
Sugandha Mishra shared photos from her birthday bash.
Sugandha Mishra shared photos from her birthday bash.
tv

Inside Sugandha Mishra’s lockdown birthday celebration with Sanket Bhosale: Cakes, balloons and love

  • Sugandha Mishra, who turned 33 on Sunday, took to Instagram to share pictures of her lockdown birthday celebration. She also thanked her husband, Sanket Bhosale.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 24, 2021 02:56 PM IST

Sugandha Mishra took to Instagram to share glimpses of her lockdown birthday bash and thanked her husband, Sanket Bhosale, for making her feel ‘special’. She posted photos on Instagram, in which their house could be seen decorated with balloons and streamers. They smeared cake on each other’s faces and posed together. Their family members also featured in some of the images.

“Thanx a lot @drrrsanket for making me feel so special not only today but every single day,” Sugandha captioned her Instagram post, while adding hashtags such as ‘Suket’ (an amalgamation of their names), ‘power couple’, ‘just married’, ‘couple goals’ and ‘lockdown birthday’. Sanket commented, “My wife, my life,” along with heart emojis.

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post and used adjectives such as ‘super’, ‘cute’, ‘beautiful’ and ‘fantastic’ to describe the pictures.

On Sunday, Sanket shared photos of himself doing push-ups outdoors as Sugandha sat on his back. “Wishing a very happy birthday to the DIRECTOR of my life… my wife… @sugandhamishra23,” he wrote. He shared one of the pictures on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happy birthday Guddu.”

Earlier this month, Sanket celebrated his birthday at home and Sugandha shared a video from the intimate party. The cake featured a picture from their pre-wedding shoot and he said that he did not feel like cutting it.

Also see: Step inside Boman Irani’s ‘noisy, full and loving’ Mumbai home with an old-world charm

To wish Sanket on his birthday, Sugandha had shared a sweet Instagram post. “Happy Birthday @drrrsanket. I Never Knew What Soulmate Meant Until I Met you.... U Never Cease to Amaze me… Thank You for Who you are, and all that you do… U r My Companion, Comforter and a friend… Happy Birthday Hubby,” she wrote.

Sugandha and Sanket, who starred together in The Kapil Sharma Show, tied the knot in Jalandhar on April 26. They were originally set to tie the knot last year but postponed their wedding due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, with the pandemic far from over, they decided not to put off their big day any longer.

ott:10:ht-tv_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
sugandha mishra

Related Stories

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26.
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale got married on April 26.
tv

Inside Sugandha Mishra-Sanket Bhosale’s wedding: See new unseen photos, videos

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 03, 2021 09:19 AM IST
  • Sugandha Mishra shared new videos from her wedding with Sanket Bhosale last week. The Kapil Sharma Show stars got married in Jalandhar in the presence of close friends and family.
READ FULL STORY
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on Monday.
Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale tied the knot on Monday.
tv

Sugandha Mishra blushes as Sanket Bhosale calls her ‘Mrs Bhosale’. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 11:37 AM IST
  • Sugandha Mishra had a sweet reaction as Sanket Bhosale addressed her as ‘Mrs Bhosale’. Watch the video shared by him here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.