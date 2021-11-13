Jasmin Bhasin tells paparazzi ‘gandi dikh rahi hoon’ and hastily walks off, watch video

Jasmin Bhasin stepped out on Saturday in a red sweatshirt and joggers set. She was clicked by the paparazzi. After posing for a few pictures, she said that she was not happy with the way she was looking and began to walk off.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo account, Jasmin smiled as a photographer complimented her outfit. She posed for a few pictures before saying, “Yaar, main sabse gandi dikh rahi hoon (I don’t look good today).” She then began walking towards her car hastily.

One photographer called after her, “Arre, madam ji, achche dikh rahe ho. Madam ji, rukiye na zara (Madam, you look good, please wait).” However, she stopped only to pose for a selfie with a fan. She then waved goodbye and drove off. +

Jasmin recently shot for a music video with Mohsin Khan. She was also asked about it by the paparazzi but she said that she would inform them about the release date later.

On Friday, Mohsin shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures with Jasmin from their shoot location and heaped praise on her. “She’s such a natural performer… beautiful Punjaban… With the sweetest, most hardworking @jasminbhasin2806. Got to know a little about her journey… her hard work... May you always shine, InshaAllah,” he wrote.

Jasmin was seen on Bigg Boss 14 and made headlines for her changing equation with Aly Goni. The two were best friends but realised on the show that they have feelings for each other. They are currently in a relationship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aly admitted to having reservations that things might get weird with Jasmin after Bigg Boss 14 but that was not the case. “Mujhe laga tha ke bahar aake kuch badal jayega, ya kuch ajeeb sa feel hoga ke ab hum relationship mein ja rahe hain (I thought that after coming out of the Bigg Boss house, things might change between us or it might feel weird to get into a relationship). But nothing was like that,” he said.