Jimmy Kimmel accidentally burns hair and eyebrows on Thanksgiving, his daughter asks ‘again?’ See pics

Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, in hilarious Instagram posts, revealed that his prep for Thanksgiving dinner didn’t go quite as planned. The 54-year-old TV personality shared a few photos from Thanksgiving and said he burnt his hair and eyebrows while trying to turn the oven on.

“Happy thanksgiving everyone. try not to burn your hair and eyebrow off lighting the oven!” Jimmy captioned a selfie, which shows bits of his burnt out hair on his forehead. The strands of hair on Jimmy’s hand also don’t look all that great in the photo.

Jimmy, however, gave the whole incident a funny twist as he wrote in a separate post: “Burnt hair-smoked turkey.” The new photo shows him holding a perfectly caramelised turkey roast for Thanksgiving.

His feed was also flooded with mixed reactions from fans. “Is it even thanksgiving if it doesn’t start off this way?” wrote a user while another added: “Can we see up your nose? How’s that?” DJ Khaled commented: “Take it easy my brother love and blessings to you and your family, happy holidays,” while celebrity chef Jamie Oliver wrote: “Oh no!” Jimmy’s oldest daughter Katie reacted: “Again?” she asked.

This is not the first time Jimmy accidentally burnt off his hair. Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres last year, Jimmy had revealed that during July 4th celebrations, he left the gas on while lighting the grill, which led to an explosion: “I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk to look for matches. And then when I came back I thought: 'Hmm, I should probably open the lid and air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again.’ And then I thought, 'No, I'm not going to do that. What I'll do is I'll light a piece of paper on fire, then throw it into the grill.' I did that, and there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off."

Jimmy Kimmel is best known for hosting the late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live. He has also produced shows such as The Andy Milonakis Show, Sports Show with Norm Macdonald and Crank Yankers.