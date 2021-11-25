Kapil Sharma jokes about his stardom, says ‘John Abraham is my dietician’. Watch funny video

Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar will join Kapil Sharma in an upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. A promo was shared on Instagram by Sony Entertainment Television.

The video began with John and Kapil competing with each other as they did push-ups. Divya danced with Kiku Sharda.

Kapil asked how a person can lose five kilos within a month. “Aapko karna hai (Do you want to lose weight)?” John asked, before adding, “Poora diet main likh ke dunga aur agar aap usko theek se follow karoge (I will write down a diet chart for you. If you follow it properly), you will lose weight.”

“Dekho meri stardom (Look at my stardom), John Abraham is my dietician,” Kapil joked, leaving John, Divya and Archana Puran Singh in splits.

Previously, in an interview with Hindustan Times, John said that any kind of physical transformation - losing or gaining weight, beefing up or getting toned - requires time. “If someone attempts any of these in just two months, you can’t imagine the damage it will cause,” he said.

“Before anyone starts working out, I would advise him or her to get a thorough check-up done, including testing their metabolism. It is only then that we realise how much we take our body for granted,” he said, while talking about how different body types have different requirements.

John’s new film, Satyameva Jayate 2, released in theatres on Thursday. He plays a triple role in the film, which is directed by Milan Luthria and also features Nora Fatehi in a special song titled Kusu Kusu.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 will clash at the box office with Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer Antim: The Final Truth, which will be out in theatres on Friday.