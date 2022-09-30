Kapil Sharma shares clip enjoying the luxury life in Dubai with incredible feast, waiter scares him while serving food

Comedian Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram handle and shared a clip enjoying his lavish feast in Dubai on Friday. He wore a white T-shirt with colourful patterns with brown sunglasses. In the video, the waiter tried to trick with him and scared Kapil while serving the food to him at CZN Burak, Dubai. The waiter tried to spill food on Kapil as a prank. Kapil can be seen laughing in the video at end. The other waiters clapped for his fellow waiter for successfully executing his plan. Kapil, too, laughed and said, “thank you bhaiya, thank you." (Thank you brother). (Also read: Inside Kriti Sanon and Nupur Sanon's French family vacation with Disneyland, Eiffel Tower visits)

He captioned his video on Instagram Reels, “Oops (laughing and see-no-evil monkey emojis). He used the hashtags #dubai #food #foody #cznburak #love on his post. Musician Aditi Sharma commented, “He was telling the plates- just be careful @kapilsharma is hot” (laughing emoji).

One of his fans commented, "Kapil Bhai ko hi kapa diya"(He sacred Kapil). Another fan wrote, “Kapil Sharma ji aap kab Delhi aaoge aur main aapko live dekh paaungi”(When are you coming to Delhi, so that I can see you). Other fan wrote, “Kapil bhai bhi dar gye” (Kapil got scared too). Many fans dropped laughing emojis on this video.

Kapil took a break from The Kapil Sharma Show a few months ago to go out on a tour work on his next film. He plays a food delivery partner in the upcoming film Zwigato. The Nandita Das directorial recently premiered at Toronto International Film Festival and will now be screened at Busan International Film Festival in October.

The Kapil Sharma Show began in 2016 and has aired 387 episodes over three seasons so far. The last episode aired in June this year, following which the cast took a break and they travelled to the US and Canada for Kapil Sharma's comedy tour.

