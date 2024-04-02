Kapil Sharma's 6 controversies that sparked outrage: From drunk tweets to feuds with celebs

Kapil Sharma, known for his comic talent, has also had his fair share of controversies. The standup comedian-turned-actor had the social media divided with his fallout with many popular public figures. A glimpse at some of his major showdowns with celebrities that made headlines. Kapil Sharma's six major controversies that landed him in trouble. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Kapil Sharma's tweet to Prime Minister Modi

Kapil Sharma had once complained about corruption to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet. (File Photo)

Kapil had posted a tweet while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official handle in 2016. He had complained about corruption. In his early morning post, he wrote, “I am paying ₹15 cr income tax from last 5 years n still I have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi.” Then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis responded to Kapil and ensured him that stern action against those held accountable. However, apart from social media trolling the actor also faced criticism for questioning the PM instead of reaching out to BMC or anti-corruption bureau.

He later joked about his ‘drunk tweets’ on his Netflix comedy special. “I left for the Maldives instantly, I lived there for 8-9 days. The moment I reached Maldives, I asked them for a room with no internet. They asked, ‘Have you got married?’ I replied, ‘No, I just tweeted.’ My stay costed me ₹9 lakhs, which I didn’t even spend on my education. That one line costed me that much,” He said Twitter should have warned his followers that it is a “drunk tweet.”

Kapil Sharma's rift with Sunil Grover

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma's public showdown had created a lot of buzz on social media.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover's much publicised brawl on a flight gave enough batter to rumour mills. While none of them have completely denied about the same, their statements kept changing whenever quizzed about the rift. Kapil denied getting into a physical fight with Sunil or Chandan Prabhakar. At an event, News 18 quoted him saying, "When you move with such a huge team, you have to manage a lot of things and I am really bad at it, I will say that much. Touchwood, we have been working together for many years and I would like to repeat it one more time, I didn't actually fight with Sunil Grover at all. It didn't happen."

Kapil Sharma's dig at Akshay Kumar's interview with PM Modi

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma had an alleged showdown when the latter took jibe at the actor's interview with PM Modi.

Kapil had referred to Akshay Kumar's interview with one of the ‘famous personalities’ on whether he liked eating mangoes. The comedian was pointing out at the latter's 2019 interaction with PM Modi prior to the Lok Sabha elections. Akshay had responded on the show by insisting him to name the person. Although several reports stated that Akshay refused to promote his film Bachchan Pandey on Kapil's show, the duo buried the hatchet and came together for the comedy chat show.

Kapil Sharma's controversy with Vivek Agnihotri

Kapil Sharma responded when filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri alleged that The Kashmir Files team was not invited to his show.

During the releases of The Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri had tweeted, “They refused to call us on their show because we don’t have big commercial star.” However, later Anupam Kher clarified that Kapil had invited him on the show but he declined as it was a serious subject and unsuitable for a comedy show.

Kapil Sharma landed himself in legal trouble for remarks on pregnant women

Kapil Sharma was once accused by an NGO for disrespecting pregnant women.

Kapil, in of his standups, had said that ‘going on a pothole-riddled road can help a poor pregnant woman deliver her baby’, as reported by ETimes. A compliant was filed against the comedian by an NGO who reached out to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

Kapil Sharma accused of misconduct with women

Kapil was accused of misbehaving with Monali Thakur, Tanishaa Mukerji, and other female guests at the IIFM (International Marathi Film Festival) Awards 2015, as reported by Times Now. The actor shared a cryptic post later and wrote, “I fall, I rise, I make mistakes, I live, I learn, I've been hurt but I am alive. I am human, I am not perfect but I am thankful.”

