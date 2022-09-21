Karan Johar yells 'chandelier alert' seeing Nora Fatehi in blingy gown on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar called actor Nora Fatehi a chandelier as they met on the sets of their show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan and Nora are judges on the dance reality show along with actor Madhuri Dixit. Karan shared a clip from the sets as he resumed his ‘toodles’ videos from the show. (Also read: Karan Johar gets teary-eyed on Jhalak as Niti Taylor performs as Yash, Roohi)

The video opens with show's host Maniesh Paul entering the stage in a red suit. We then hear Karan's voice, “Oh my god! Didn't (actor) Ranveer Singh wear that at the Filmfare (Awards)? Is this a gandi copy (bad copy)?” Maniesh happily responded, “Yeah, he threw it, and I just took it away from him.”

Karan then panned the camera to show Nora, who was also on the stage. Nora wore a white gown and matching jewellery. The dress had all-over silver sequin work. As he panned the camera towards her, the filmmaker yelled, “Oh my God! Chandelier alert! Are you are on darling?” as Nora threw a flying kiss at him. Nora replied, “I am always on,” as Karan gushed over her before the video ended.

Karan shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “And we are back with the new season of #toodles on #jhalakdikhlajaa @norafatehi @manieshpaul.” Fans flooded the comments section post with heart and fire emojis. Nora also shared the video on Instagram Stories.

The dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa returned with the tenth season recently. Actors Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar and Faisal Shaikh, among a few others are participants on the show. Earlier this week, actor-comedian Ali Asgar became the first contestant to be evicted from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Karan is currently seen on the seventh season of his chat show Koffee with Karan. His recent production, Brahmastra, is having an impressive run at the box office. Next up, Karan has his directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Khani. The film features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra in important roles.

