KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan says 'you shouldn't have done that' as 9-year-old contestant touches his feet. Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) 13 host, actor Amitabh Bachchan told nine-year-old contestant Arunodai Sharma 'it's not allowed' as he touched his feet to take blessings. In a new promo of the show, shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, Arunodai asked Amitabh, "Sir, I forgot to do something last time. Can I do it now?"

Amitabh Bachchan replied, "Yes, please do and show us." As the child, got up from the hot seat and touched his feet, Amitabh said, "Oh you shouldn't have done that. This is not allowed, let me tell you."

Arunodai replied, "But sir, you are older to me and if I have the blessings of my elders then I'll definitely be successful." Amitabh, in splits, said, "Have you seen? At the age of nine, he has the experience of a 90-year-old. I bow before you. You are incredible. At this moment, you're 90 years old and I'm 80. So, I'm younger than you, right?"

After sharing a few anecdotes, Amitabh spoke about Arunodai using a lifeline for answering a question saying that he thought the contestant will be able to give the answer instantly. Arunodai replied that both of them know answers to a few questions but not all. He added that many people have used the lifeline, audience poll, and it wasn't just him.

Amitabh laughed and then looking at the camera said, "Ladies and gentlemen, the biggest blunder one can do is to speak in front of him. Don't do that." Arunodai responded, "Sir, don't say like that." When Amitabh asked why, he replied, "Aap muh nahi kholenge toh yeh show kaese chalega sir (Sir, if you don't say anything how will this show run)?"

The video ended with Amitabh laughing uncontrollably. The audience was also seen cheering and laughing at the comments made by the young contestant.