Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana dance with Madhuri Dixit Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10: 'There's no one like you'

Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana shared videos as they grooved with Madhuri Dixit on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Kriti and Ayushmann said ‘there is no one like' Madhuri. Both of them marked their presence on the show to promote their latest movies. (Also read: Madhuri Dixit and Vicky Kaushal groove together to Mere Samnewali Khidki Mein on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, fans say 'cute')

Kriti and Madhuri danced to Badi Mushkil from Lajja (2001). The original video featured Madhuri Dixit and Manisha Koirala. The song was sung by Alka Yagnik. Sharing the dance video on Instagram, Kriti wrote, “The only woman my heart goes Dhak Dhak for! Its always surreal to dance with the one who inspired me to dance in the first place!! @madhuridixitnene ma’am, there’s no one like you!” Kriti and Madhuri gave beautiful expressions while Badi Mushkil was played in the background.

Reacting to the clip, one of Kriti's fans commented, “What a beautiful performance. Happy to see you where you are today. Love, love and love!!” Another fan wrote, “Wow, my two favvv.”Other fan commented, “So proud seeing you sharing stage with your idol once again.”

Ayushmann Khurrana danced with Madhuri Dixit to Aap Jaisa Koi song from his upcoming movie, An Action Hero. Madhuri wore a black lehenga choli with prints on it. Ayushmann wore a black suit. Both of them were all smiles and lip-synced to the song as well. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Aap Jaisa Koi...hai hi nahi (There's no one like you) @madhuridixitnene ma’am. #AnActionHero in cinemas this Friday.” His actor-brother Aparshakti Khurana commented, “Baaat Bannn Gyiii (So good)." Actor Ali Merchant wrote, “Favourites in 1 frame.”

Reacting to the clip, one of Ayushmann's fans wrote, “Wow, so happy to see you grow each day.” Another fan commented, “So cute.” Other fan wrote, “Wow, super dance.”

Ayushmann will see the release of his upcoming movie, An Action Hero. The film is slated to release in theatres on December 2. Kriti was recently seen in Bhediya with Varun Dhawan, helmed by Amar Kaushik. The film released on November 25, 2022. It also stars Abhishek Banerjee, Deepak Dobriyal, alongside Paalin Kabak.

