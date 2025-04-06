Menu Explore
Kuch toh gadbad hai to Daya darwaza tod do: All iconic ACP Pradyuman memes Shivaji Satam gave on CID over the years

ByAnanya Das
Apr 06, 2025 02:48 PM IST

CID: Shivaji Satam's ACP Pradyuman said many lines in the show since it began in 1998. Many became fan favourites and were turned into memes, too.

Iconic TV serial CID, which made a comeback earlier this year, is being talked about after the show's team decided to kill ACP Pradyuman, played by Shivaji Satam. Fans are angry and missing the beloved character. Shivaji starred as ACP Pradyuman since the show started in 1998. (Also Read | Shivaji Satam says CID makers didn't tell him his track as ACP Pradyuman is over: Learnt to take everything in my stride)

Shivaji Satam starred as ACP Pradyuman in CID since 1998.
Shivaji Satam starred as ACP Pradyuman in CID since 1998.

About CID characters

Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their impactful performances. CID also starrs Aditya Shrivastava (Senior Inspector Abhijeet), Dayanand Shetty (Daya), the late Dinesh Phadnis (Inspector Fredricks) and Narendra Gupta as (Dr RP Salunkhe). Here, we will bring you a list of the iconic lines said by ACP Pradyuman which became a big hit with fans and later were turned into memes too.

Best lines, ACP Pradyuman's memes

His most famous line is, "Kuch toh gadbad hai, Daya (Something's fishy, Daya)." One of his loved lines is, "Daya, darwaza tod do (Daya, break the door)." Another of his lines which fans will remember is, "Kehna kya chahte ho, bhaisahab (What do you want to say, sir)?" ACP Pradyuman said it when he could not understand Dr Salunkhe.

"Daya pata lagao (Daya, find out)," was another line which was turned into a meme. One of his lines which he said while investigating a case was, "Iska matlab ye, ki khooni ganja hai (This means the murderer is bald)."

When Shivaji spoke about the memes

Speaking with Hindustan Times in 2021, Shivaji had reacted to the memes made on his favourite lines. Talking about a meme where ACP Pradyuman is morphed onto the Statue of Liberty he had said, "That was the most creative, amazing thing I had come across (laughs). Imagine the Statue of Liberty with ACP's moustache and eyes. How can one even think of such a thing, it is so amazing! What more wonderful compliment can be there than this."

More about CID

CID is also streaming on Netflix apart from Sony Entertainment and on Sony LIV. The audience can watch new episodes every Saturday and Sunday at 10 pm. CID made a comeback after six years. The hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
