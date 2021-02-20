IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Manu Punjabi on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'Do jawan ladka ladki dost bhi hote hai'
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Manu Punjabi on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'Do jawan ladka ladki dost bhi hote hai'

  • Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 challenger Manu Punjabi has opened up on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli. In a new interview, he said that they are good friends and intend to keep their friendship going.

Bigg Boss 14 saw people other than the contestants enter the house and be part of it. If the start of the TV show saw 'seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan take part in the day-to-day affairs, much later a bunch of challengers were introduced into the arena. Manu Punjabi was part of the group which also included Vikas Gupta, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, Kashmera Shah and Rakhi Sawant. He was forced to quit the show after a severe pancreatic attack. He was attacked by Rakhi for his proximity to Nikki.

Speaking to Times of India, he addressed the issue and said: "I'm very much friends with Nikki and also wish to continue our friendship outside the house. I would love to meet her, know her and also to work with her. There is nothing wrong in that. I don't care about people talking anything about us. Our society has grown up and today we can say proudly that do jawan ladka ladki dost bhi hote hai (a young man and woman can be just friends too)."

Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics

On the subject of whether he was dating her, Manu said he doesn't know her well yet. "I don't really know much about her. She is interesting and is one among those who made the season a hit. I'm a foodie and Gujarat loves serving food. I would love to explore Gujarat along with her (laughs). Nikki and I are friends, let's see what time has in store for us. But at the end of the day, all I can say is she is good at heart. I got a very less time to spend inside the house and I have really known her a little only," he was quoted as saying in the same report.

Nikki has successfully reached the finale of Bigg Boss 14 along with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni. A couple of days ago, there was strong buzz that Nikki may have chosen to pick 6 lakhs and quit the show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bigg boss 14 manu punjabi nikki tamboli

Related Stories

Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
READ FULL STORY
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed their son in early February.
tv

Anita Hassanandani's baby boy gets beautiful name, Bharti Singh makes the reveal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy have chosen a beautiful name for their newborn baby boy. The couple has named him Aarav and even created a special Instagram page for him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
Manu Punjabi and Nikki Tamboli struck a friendship despite his short stay inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.
tv

Manu on linkup rumours with Nikki Tamboli: 'I'm very much friends with her'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:16 PM IST
  • Manu Punjabi, who had entered Bigg Boss 14 as a challenger but had to quit after he had a strong pancreatic attack, has addressed rumours suggesting that Nikki Tamboli and he are dating.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders to win the Bigg Boss 14 trophy.
tv

Why Rubina should win Bigg Boss 14, from taking on Salman to her heart of gold

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:25 AM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik has emerged as the strongest contestant of Bigg Boss 14. From standing up to Salman Khan to setting indomitable relationship goals with Abhinav Shukla, here is why she deserves to be the Bigg Boss 14 winner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik were judged the Best Jodi on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: How Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra stayed in limelight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:22 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 saw people finding love and a married couple rediscovering love. Take a look at Rubina-Abhinav, Eijaz-Pavitra and Jasmin-Aly's stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik is one of the top contenders for winning the show.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Contestants get emotional as they watch their journeys

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 07:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 promo: Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli watch their journeys on the show, get emotional
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Nikki Tamboli enters finale week of Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 136: Nikki fights with Rubina, Rakhi, Aly and Rahul

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:10 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 14 written update day 136: Nikki Tamboli insinuated that Rakhi Sawant steals things, infuriating Rakhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee entered Bigg Boss 14 as a proxy for Eijaz Khan.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena feels Rubina and Nikki don’t deserve to win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Devoleena Bhattacharjee called Rubina Dilaik 'very cunning' and Nikki Tamboli ill-mannered. She said that neither of them deserved to win Bigg Boss 14.
READ FULL STORY
Close
I don’t have a plan B in my career as acting is all that works for me, says Drashti.
I don’t have a plan B in my career as acting is all that works for me, says Drashti.
tv

Drashti Dhami: More than missing being on screen, I missed not acting

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:59 PM IST
The actor, who is eager to be back on the sets, talks about working on a web show and being away from the limelight for over two years
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanica believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums.
Kanica believes it is the content that makes the shows on TV stand out when compared to other mediums.
tv

TV will never be old school: Kanica Maheshwari!

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The actor feels even a decade later, TV shows will be made; adds people in smaller towns are influenced by actors, their style and relate to them
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Possessive Eijaz Khan pulls Pavitra Punia away from man she hugged, won't let go

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:40 PM IST
  • Videos of Bigg Boss 14 lovebirds Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, in the clingy stage of their relationship, have arrived online. Watch as he gets possessive on seeing her hug another person.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.
Eijaz Khan is disappointed that he could not make it to the Bigg Boss 14 finale.
tv

Eijaz reveals why he could not re-enter BB 14 after finishing prior commitments

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:11 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan, who walked out of Bigg Boss 14 last month due to prior professional commitments, did not return on the show even after wrapping them up. Here is why.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar is a judge on Indian Idol 12.
Neha Kakkar is a judge on Indian Idol 12.
tv

Neha Kakkar opens up on getting anxiety, says body image issues ‘disturbed’ her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 08:30 PM IST
Singer Neha Kakkar, who is a judge on Indian Idol 12, revealed during a recent episode that she got anxiety before performing on stage because of body image issues.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
Rahul Vaidya is among the favourites to win Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Reasons why Rahul Vaidya deserves to win the finale

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:47 PM IST
Singer Rahul Vaidya has been among the strongest contenders for the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, ever since he entered the house last month. Here we list a few reasons why he deserves to be the winner this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14?
tv

Bigg Boss 14 poll: Rubina, Aly, Nikki, Rakhi, Rahul; vote for your favourite

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:57 PM IST
  • Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant or Nikki Tamboli, who do you think should win Bigg Boss 14? Take out poll here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
Rashami Desai talked about her failed relationships with Nandish Sandhu and Arhaan Khan.
tv

Rashami talks about failed relationships, credits Salman for helping her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:51 PM IST
  • Rashami Desai talked about her divorce from Nandish Sandhu and break-up with Arhaan Khan. She said that Salman Khan was a source of support for her during the latter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP