Meet actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey cannot see eye-to-eye; cold war on sets (Exclusive)

It appears all is not well between co-actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey. A source close to the production house reveals that the two actors, who play a romantic pair on screen, cannot see eye-to-eye. Seen on the TV show Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, as leads, Singh and Pandey started off on a good note; however, issues started cropping up between the two recently. Shagun Pandey with Ashi Singh

An eye witness from the set shares, “They have a cold war going on. It’s a classic case of ego tussle. They do not give media bytes together or want to click pictures together for the show’s promotional activities. Unlike other co-stars you wouldn’t see them even posting their pictures together on social media. After doing their scenes together, the two do not even talk to each other on the set. Even if they do have to communicate anything with each other they ask the EP (executive producer) to tell the other person. We are not certain whether they had a verbal spat, but are certainly not cordial. This has created a lot of issues for the creative team.”

When we started digging a little deeper, we found out that the daily soap which started in 2021, is set for a generation leap. While Singh has been retained in the show and would play her own daughter in the show, Pandey has been let go. “It’s not certain that the time leap has anything to do with the rift. But it’s certainly giving nightmares to the creative team,” the source asserts. From what we gathered Pandey was apparently heard complaining about Singh’s cold behaviour to the production house.

Pandey will exit the show in the coming week. Actor Syed Raza Ahmed will enter the show as the new male lead. Both actors remained unavailable for comments until the time of going to press. Show’s producer Sumeet Mittal also chose to not comment on the story.